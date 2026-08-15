Putri Andriani Juficha died aged 25, with her death announced on her 26th birthday date
Jakarta: Putri Andriani Juficha, who was crowned Miss Earth Indonesia 2025, has died at the age of 25, with her death announced on the day she would have celebrated her 26th birthday.
The Miss Grand Indonesia organisation announced Juficha’s death on Friday, August 14. She had also been a runner-up in the Miss Grand Indonesia 2025 pageant.
A cause of death has not been disclosed.
“With deepest sorrow, the Miss Grand Indonesia Organization mourns the passing of Putri Andriani Juficha,” the organisation said in a tribute.
It remembered Juficha as more than a pageant titleholder, saying her “grace, strength, and spirit touched so many hearts”, and offered condolences to her family and loved ones.
Juficha represented North Sulawesi during her pageant career and rose to prominence in 2025, when she competed in Miss Grand Indonesia and was named Miss Earth Indonesia.
Beyond pageantry, she was known for her environmental advocacy. The Miss Earth organisation previously highlighted her work promoting waste recycling, protecting rivers from pollution and safeguarding local communities and the environment.
Juficha was also a law student and a singer, according to biographical information published through her pageant profiles.
Her environmental work formed an important part of her public profile, combining her pageant platform with campaigns focused on sustainability and greater awareness of pollution and waste.
She had remained active publicly in the months before her death, including serving as a judge at an international beauty competition in June.
News of her death prompted tributes from the pageant community and her followers, with Miss Grand Indonesia saying that although her journey had ended “far too soon”, the memories and impact she left behind would remain.
Juficha would have turned 26 on August 14.