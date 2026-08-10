How the Perseids happen every August even though their comet returns in 2126

The trail stays there permanently, whether the comet is anywhere nearby or not. It has been accumulating for thousands of years.

Every time Swift-Tuttle swings close to the sun, the heat boils off its surface and it sheds dust and ice. That material does not follow the comet. It gets left behind, strung out in a long trail along the path the comet took.

The answer is that the comet has nothing to do with it. Not directly, anyway.

Which raises an obvious problem. If the comet only turns up twice in three centuries, why does the meteor shower turn up every August without fail?

Dubai: The Perseids come from a comet called 109P/Swift-Tuttle. That comet passes through the inner solar system once every 133 years. It last did so in 1992, and it will not be back until 2126.

Almost none of it reaches the surface. Occasionally a larger fragment produces a fireball, which NASA defines as a meteor bright enough to leave a glowing trail behind it, sometimes outshining Venus.

The streak you see is not the particle. It is the trail of superheated air the particle leaves as it tears through the atmosphere.

The particles are tiny, mostly no larger than a grain of sand, and fragile enough to disintegrate completely. What makes them visible is speed. They hit the atmosphere at around 59 kilometres per second and burn up high above the ground.

What you are actually looking at

The only variables are how thick that particular part of the trail is, and whether the moon is going to ruin your view.

The Perseids need nothing. The debris is already there and Earth is already going to pass through it. This is why the shower has been recorded for something close to two thousand years and why you can put it in a diary decades ahead.

Most astronomical events require something to happen. An eclipse needs three bodies to line up. A comet has to actually show up.

Which explains why it is so reliable

That is the entire mechanism. The comet dropped the litter in 1992 and on every pass before that. We come back round to it annually.

So we are not waiting for a comet to arrive. We are driving into a cloud of debris on a fixed schedule, the way you drive into the same patch of fog on the same stretch of road every morning.

Earth's orbit happens to cross that trail. Not near it, through it. And because our orbit is regular, we cross it at the same point at the same time every single year, in the middle of August.

The comet itself is a different proposition

Swift-Tuttle's nucleus is roughly 26 kilometres across, about twice the size of the object thought to have wiped out the dinosaurs.

Early calculations once raised the possibility of a collision when it next passes in 2126, which caused a certain amount of alarm at the time. Better orbital data has since ruled it out, and astronomers now consider it no threat for at least the next several thousand years.

The thing that produces the prettiest event in the calendar is also one of the larger objects that regularly crosses our path. Both of those facts are fine.

Where the name comes from, and where to look

They appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus, which is an effect of perspective rather than anything happening in that patch of sky.

The meteors travel on parallel paths and Earth runs into them, so they seem to converge in the same way railway tracks appear to converge at the horizon. A meteor can appear anywhere.

Which means staring at Perseus is counterproductive. Meteors near the radiant are seen almost head-on and look short and stubby. The long, dramatic ones cross your field of view further away from it.

Lie back, take in as much sky as you can, and let your peripheral vision do the work. It picks up faint light better than the centre of your vision does.

They had a different name once

The peak falls close to the feast day of St Lawrence, a Christian martyr executed on 10 August in the year 258.

He was roasted alive on a gridiron and, according to legend, kept his composure well enough to tell his executioners to turn him over as he was done on one side. Medieval Europe noticed the meteors returning at the same point each year and called them the tears of St Lawrence.