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Milky Way to light up Arab skies in spectacular August display

Moonless nights offer ideal conditions to see galaxy’s bright band with naked eye

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Moonless skies over the coming evenings are expected to create particularly favourable viewing conditions, allowing stargazers in dark locations with minimal light pollution to see the galaxy stretching across the night sky.
Moonless skies over the coming evenings are expected to create particularly favourable viewing conditions, allowing stargazers in dark locations with minimal light pollution to see the galaxy stretching across the night sky.
SPA

Dubai: The Milky Way is set to provide a spectacular celestial display across the Arab world this August, with its luminous band visible to the naked eye from areas away from city lights.

Moonless skies over the coming evenings are expected to create particularly favourable viewing conditions, allowing stargazers in dark locations with minimal light pollution to see the galaxy stretching across the night sky.

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Majed Abu Zahra, head of the Jeddah Astronomy Society, said the hazy band seen overhead is an edge-on view of the Milky Way, the galaxy that contains our solar system.

Summer nights provide some of the best opportunities to observe the spectacle, as the view is directed towards the Milky Way’s densely packed central region, rich in stars, gas and cosmic dust.

Observers will not need telescopes or other specialist equipment, although darker locations away from urban lighting will offer the clearest views.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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