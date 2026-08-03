Open the default Camera app.

Swipe along the mode strip at the bottom until you find Pro. On some Samsungs it sits under More.

Tap RAW or the RAW/JPEG toggle at the top and choose RAW plus JPEG.

Tap ISO and drag the slider to 1600.

Tap Speed or the shutter icon and drag to 20 seconds. Some models label it 20" or 1/20, so check the number climbs into whole seconds rather than fractions.

Tap the focus icon, usually MF or a flower symbol, and drag the slider all the way to the mountain or infinity symbol.

Tap WB and set it to around 4000K.

Set the self-timer to two seconds so your finger tap does not shake the frame.