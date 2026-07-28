Dubai: Skywatchers in Oman will have the opportunity to witness the annual Delta Aquariids meteor shower as it reaches its peak on the night of July 30, offering one of the year's most anticipated celestial displays, the Oman Society of Astronomy and Space said.

The meteor shower is expected to be most active from the evening of July 30 until the early hours of July 31, when observers in dark locations away from city lights could see dozens of meteors streaking across the night sky.

The Delta Aquariids occur each year as Earth passes through a stream of dust and debris left behind by a comet. As the particles enter the Earth's atmosphere at high speed, they burn up, producing bright flashes commonly known as shooting stars.

The Oman Society of Astronomy and Space advised enthusiasts to head to open areas with clear horizons after midnight, when viewing conditions are expected to be at their best. No telescopes or binoculars are required, as the meteors are best seen with the naked eye.

The society said favourable weather and reduced light pollution would improve visibility, making this year's display an ideal opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts, photographers and members of the public to observe the annual meteor shower.