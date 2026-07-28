GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Delta Aquariids meteor shower to light up Oman skies on July 30

Annual celestial display expected to offer dozens of meteors per hour under dark skies

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The meteor shower is expected to be most active from the evening of July 30 until the early hours of July 31, when observers in dark locations away from city lights could see dozens of meteors streaking across the night sky.
The meteor shower is expected to be most active from the evening of July 30 until the early hours of July 31, when observers in dark locations away from city lights could see dozens of meteors streaking across the night sky.
Supplied

Dubai: Skywatchers in Oman will have the opportunity to witness the annual Delta Aquariids meteor shower as it reaches its peak on the night of July 30, offering one of the year's most anticipated celestial displays, the Oman Society of Astronomy and Space said.

The meteor shower is expected to be most active from the evening of July 30 until the early hours of July 31, when observers in dark locations away from city lights could see dozens of meteors streaking across the night sky.

The Delta Aquariids occur each year as Earth passes through a stream of dust and debris left behind by a comet. As the particles enter the Earth's atmosphere at high speed, they burn up, producing bright flashes commonly known as shooting stars.

The Oman Society of Astronomy and Space advised enthusiasts to head to open areas with clear horizons after midnight, when viewing conditions are expected to be at their best. No telescopes or binoculars are required, as the meteors are best seen with the naked eye.

The society said favourable weather and reduced light pollution would improve visibility, making this year's display an ideal opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts, photographers and members of the public to observe the annual meteor shower.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.
Related Topics:
Oman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi: Roars, rivals and champion

UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi: Roars, rivals and champion

3m read
UFC 333 set for Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on October 24

UFC 333 set for Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on October 24

1m read
Residents reported air defence activity in northeastern Tehran, per Fars, a semi-official Iranian agency closely tied to the IRGC. The Guard's own media arm is acknowledging the capital's guns firing. The Sohanak district sits in the capital's northeast, near military and command facilities in the hills above the city.

US strikes multiple Iran targets for 11th night

2m read
US military intensifies the campaign with a 10th night of strikes on Iranian targets, aiing to secure the Strait of Hormuz amid growing regional escalation.

US military unleashes 10th round of strikes vs Iran

1m read