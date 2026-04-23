Lyrid meteor shower 2026: How stargazers in UAE can catch April’s shooting stars

For viewers in and around UAE, finding a location well away from the city’s bright lights and haze is important.

Light pollution in urban areas makes it harder to spot fainter meteors, so observers often head to quieter desert locations late at night

Alternatibely, you may spot the Lyrids in the early pre-dawn hours when the shower’s radiant — a point in the constellation Lyra near the bright star Vega — is high in the sky.

No telescope or binoculars are necessary; meteors can appear anywhere across the sky.