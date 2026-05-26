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Meteor disintegrates over Mayon volcano, sparks fireball confusion in Philippines

Mayon volcano remains under Alert Level 3 as eruption enters its 141st day

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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The event occurred at 10.33pm local time.
The event occurred at 10.33pm local time.
X / @phivolcs_dost

Dubai: A meteor disintegrated over the Philippines’ active Mayon volcano on Monday night, producing a bright fireball that state scientists initially believed had struck the volcano’s slopes.

The event occurred at 10.33pm local time and was captured on monitoring cameras operated by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) during ongoing volcanic activity at Mayon.

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Initial report corrected

In an initial social media post, Phivolcs said its Ligñon Hill camera had recorded a meteor striking the northern slopes of the volcano. However, the agency later corrected the statement after reviewing seismic, infrasound and additional camera data.

“Our review of seismic, infrasound and additional camera footages around the volcano indicate that the meteor disintegrated while in the atmosphere and did not strike the slopes of Mayon, contrary to our initial post,” Phivolcs said in an updated statement.

Mayon eruption continues

Mayon volcano, located in Albay province in the central Philippines, remains under Alert Level 3 as its eruption entered its 141st consecutive day.

Phivolcs said the volcano continues to produce lava flows, rockfalls and pyroclastic density currents, locally known as 'uson'. Monitoring cameras recorded several pyroclastic flows moving through the Bonga, Basud and Mi-isi gullies late Monday and early Tuesday.

Danger zone remains in place

Authorities continue to prohibit entry into the six-kilometre Permanent Danger Zone due to the risk of sudden eruptions, rockfalls and volcanic flows.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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