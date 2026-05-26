The event occurred at 10.33pm local time and was captured on monitoring cameras operated by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) during ongoing volcanic activity at Mayon.

“Our review of seismic, infrasound and additional camera footages around the volcano indicate that the meteor disintegrated while in the atmosphere and did not strike the slopes of Mayon, contrary to our initial post,” Phivolcs said in an updated statement.

In an initial social media post, Phivolcs said its Ligñon Hill camera had recorded a meteor striking the northern slopes of the volcano. However, the agency later corrected the statement after reviewing seismic, infrasound and additional camera data.

Phivolcs said the volcano continues to produce lava flows, rockfalls and pyroclastic density currents, locally known as 'uson'. Monitoring cameras recorded several pyroclastic flows moving through the Bonga, Basud and Mi-isi gullies late Monday and early Tuesday.

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