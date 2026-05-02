Philippines: Mayon Volcano erupts, unleashes fast-moving pyroclastic flow, disrupts traffic, prompts warnings from authorities

Communities told to stay on high alert, avoid 6-km danger zone amid ongoing activity
LEGAZPI CITY: Mayon Volcano erupted late on Saturday afternoon, unleashing a fast-moving pyroclastic flow and thick ash plume that disrupted traffic and prompted warnings from authorities.
The event involved a pyroclastic density current, locally known as “uson,” which surged down the volcano’s slopes.
Camera footage shows lava flow collapse-fed pyroclastic density current at the southwestern slopes of Mayon Volcano at 5:38 pm, as captured by the The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
Authorities reported that the flow descended through the Mi-isi gully on the volcano’s south-southwestern sector, an area prone to volcanic hazards during eruptions.
Thick gray smoke billowed into the sky, reducing visibility and forcing some vehicles to temporarily stop along the Camalig Bypass Road.
Video footage captured by local resident Lorence Posillo showed heavy ashfall blanketing parts of Camalig, with residents experiencing reduced visibility and falling volcanic debris.
Officials warned that pyroclastic flows — a mix of hot gas, ash and volcanic material — can move rapidly and pose life-threatening risks to communities near the volcano.
Mayon, one of the country’s most active volcanoes, remains under close monitoring as authorities assess the extent of the eruption and potential for further activity. Residents in nearby areas have been advised to stay alert for additional ashfall and possible evacuations if conditions worsen.
Alert Level 3 remains in effect over Mayon Volcano. Entry into the 6-km Permanent Danger Zone should be prohibited.