Philippines: When Mayon Volcano’s ashfall turns roads into grey seas — and strangers become heroes

Amid choking ash and ruined crops, ordinary Filipinos step up to guide each other home
Manila: When the majestic Mayon Volcano erupted again recently, it wasn’t just the sky that turned grey — entire communities around the cone-shaped peak in Albay, Philippines felt the impact.
Thick plumes of ash, carried by the wind after a lava collapse-fed pyroclastic density current recently, blanketed nearby towns, burying roads, rooftops and fields under a blanket of volcanic debris.
The ashfall — part of a volcanic event that has disrupted life in at least 129 barangays (villages) and affected nearly 200,000 residents — made driving especially hazardous.
Visibility dropped to near-zero in some stretches as drivers struggled to see through windscreens coated in volcanic ash.
A video clip shared on social media captured one striking moment: as cars and trucks crept along a grey-coated road, one anonymous bystander jumped into action with a high-pressure water hose.
Rather than waiting on emergency crews, he offered to spray down passing vehicles, clearing thick ash from windscreens so drivers could see again.
On Saturday, local volcanologists said Mayon's "effusive eruption" has persisted for the 125th consecutive day, producing pyroclastic density currents (PDC) or locally known as “uson,” and frequent rockfalls.
It was a small gesture, but for many caught in the ashstorm it became a symbol of community resilience in the face of nature’s raw power.
Local authorities have been quick to distribute protective gear like face masks — critical amid the fine ash that not only impairs sight but can irritate eyes and lungs.
Residents were told to stay clear of the permanent danger zone within six kilometres of Mayon’s summit.
Meanwhile, satellite data shows ashfall reaching into wide swaths of rice and other crop lands, threatening agricultural livelihoods in the heart of Bicol’s farming belt.
Across Albay, the mood is a mix of disruption and determination — grey skies overhead, but community spirit standing out in sharp contrast.
Authorities have kept alert Level 3 in place over Mayon Volcano, which prohibits entry into the 6-km "Permanent Danger Zone".