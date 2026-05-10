GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Philippines: When Mayon Volcano’s ashfall turns roads into grey seas — and strangers become heroes

Amid choking ash and ruined crops, ordinary Filipinos step up to guide each other home

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) have been observed along the Mi-isi Gully on the south to southwestern slopes of Mayon Volcano as of 6:00 PM, May 2, 2026. This follows minor Strombolian activity that began at 4:50 PM and a lava collapse recorded at 4:28 PM, which generated rockfalls and ashfall in nearby areas. Residents in affected communities are advised to remain on high alert and avoid entering designated danger zones, especially near gullies and river channels where fast-moving hot gas and debris flows may occur.
Pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) have been observed along the Mi-isi Gully on the south to southwestern slopes of Mayon Volcano as of 6:00 PM, May 2, 2026. This follows minor Strombolian activity that began at 4:50 PM and a lava collapse recorded at 4:28 PM, which generated rockfalls and ashfall in nearby areas. Residents in affected communities are advised to remain on high alert and avoid entering designated danger zones, especially near gullies and river channels where fast-moving hot gas and debris flows may occur.
Red Cross

Manila: When the majestic Mayon Volcano erupted again recently, it wasn’t just the sky that turned grey — entire communities around the cone-shaped peak in Albay, Philippines felt the impact.

Thick plumes of ash, carried by the wind after a lava collapse-fed pyroclastic density current recently, blanketed nearby towns, burying roads, rooftops and fields under a blanket of volcanic debris.

The ashfall — part of a volcanic event that has disrupted life in at least 129 barangays (villages) and affected nearly 200,000 residents — made driving especially hazardous.

Visibility dropped to near-zero in some stretches as drivers struggled to see through windscreens coated in volcanic ash.

Clearing the way

A video clip shared on social media captured one striking moment: as cars and trucks crept along a grey-coated road, one anonymous bystander jumped into action with a high-pressure water hose.

Rather than waiting on emergency crews, he offered to spray down passing vehicles, clearing thick ash from windscreens so drivers could see again.

On Saturday, local volcanologists said Mayon's "effusive eruption" has persisted for the 125th consecutive day, producing pyroclastic density currents (PDC) or locally known as “uson,” and frequent rockfalls.

Community resilience

It was a small gesture, but for many caught in the ashstorm it became a symbol of community resilience in the face of nature’s raw power.

Local authorities have been quick to distribute protective gear like face masks — critical amid the fine ash that not only impairs sight but can irritate eyes and lungs.

Residents were told to stay clear of the permanent danger zone within six kilometres of Mayon’s summit.

Meanwhile, satellite data shows ashfall reaching into wide swaths of rice and other crop lands, threatening agricultural livelihoods in the heart of Bicol’s farming belt.

Across Albay, the mood is a mix of disruption and determination — grey skies overhead, but community spirit standing out in sharp contrast.

Authorities have kept alert Level 3 in place over Mayon Volcano, which prohibits entry into the 6-km "Permanent Danger Zone".

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

TEXT BLASTER MACHINES: In the Philippines, these text blaster machine (or SMS blaster) are illegal radio devices that mimics cell towers to send thousands of messages directly to mobile phones within a 2km range without using a network provider. Often sold illegally via social media for "phishing" or political "spam", these devices are now targeted by authorities for violating data privacy and radio control laws.

Philippines: War on text blasters selling scam machines

3m read
Planning on remitting Indian rupee, Pakistan rupee or Philippine peso? Here’s how you can take advantage of remittance-beneficial rates and when.

Dirham stronger vs INR, PKR, PHP. Remit now?

1m read
Germany has recruited up to 6,000 Filipino nurses in recent years. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently visited Manila to express interest in hiring other skilled Filipino workers.

Why Italy wants Filipino nurses: Major hiring push

3m read
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte.

Impeachment vs Sara Duterte has enough votes: Coalition

3m read