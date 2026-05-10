Philippines: When Mayon Volcano’s ashfall turns roads into grey seas — and strangers become heroes

Pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) have been observed along the Mi-isi Gully on the south to southwestern slopes of Mayon Volcano as of 6:00 PM, May 2, 2026. This follows minor Strombolian activity that began at 4:50 PM and a lava collapse recorded at 4:28 PM, which generated rockfalls and ashfall in nearby areas. Residents in affected communities are advised to remain on high alert and avoid entering designated danger zones, especially near gullies and river channels where fast-moving hot gas and debris flows may occur. Red Cross