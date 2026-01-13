Dubai: Fresh lava fountains burst from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano during its latest eruption, sending molten rock high into the sky and renewing spectacular activity at one of the world’s most active volcanoes. Volcanologists with the US Geological Survey said incandescent lava was being hurled more than 1,500 feet (460 metres) into the air, while ash, gas, and steam plumes rose as high as 20,000 feet (six kilometres).

This marks Kilauea’s 40th eruption, continuing a long cycle of activity that has persisted since 1983. Scientists noted that eruptions of this kind typically last about a day but can still release up to 100,000 tonnes of sulfur dioxide. The gas reacts in the atmosphere to form “vog”, or volcanic smog, which can cause respiratory and other health issues.

The eruption has also produced “Pele’s hair” — fine strands of volcanic glass named after the Hawaiian goddess of volcanoes — which can irritate skin and eyes. Authorities said there is no immediate threat to nearby communities, as the caldera has been closed to the public for nearly two decades.

Video by AFP