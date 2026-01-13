GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Lava fountains soar as Hawaii’s Kilauea erupts again

This marks Kilauea’s 40th eruption, extending volcanic activity ongoing since 1983

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: Fresh lava fountains burst from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano during its latest eruption, sending molten rock high into the sky and renewing spectacular activity at one of the world’s most active volcanoes. Volcanologists with the US Geological Survey said incandescent lava was being hurled more than 1,500 feet (460 metres) into the air, while ash, gas, and steam plumes rose as high as 20,000 feet (six kilometres).

This marks Kilauea’s 40th eruption, continuing a long cycle of activity that has persisted since 1983. Scientists noted that eruptions of this kind typically last about a day but can still release up to 100,000 tonnes of sulfur dioxide. The gas reacts in the atmosphere to form “vog”, or volcanic smog, which can cause respiratory and other health issues.

The eruption has also produced “Pele’s hair” — fine strands of volcanic glass named after the Hawaiian goddess of volcanoes — which can irritate skin and eyes. Authorities said there is no immediate threat to nearby communities, as the caldera has been closed to the public for nearly two decades.

Video by AFP

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In this photo provided by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, lava flows from the crater of the Mayon volcano as alert level 3 remains raised in Albay province, north eastern Philippines on Wednesday Jan. 7, 2026. (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology via AP)

Philippines evacuates 3,000 people around volcano

3m read
Philippines: Lava from Mayon Volcano lights night sky

Philippines: Lava from Mayon Volcano lights night sky

1m read
Amaya serves breakfast with views of Burj Khalifa

Amaya serves breakfast with views of Burj Khalifa

2m read
Close-up photograph of the Mayon Volcano summit reveal new spines of dark lava.

Alert level 1: Mayon Volcano shows new lava activity

2m read