Incandescent lava dome sheds fresh material from rockfalls, pyroclastic density currents
Manila: Mayon Volcano in Albay Province, about 550 km southeast of Manila, captivated and alarmed residents with a striking crater glow, locally known as "banaag," illuminating its summit as superheated volcanic material from emerging magma lit the night sky.
Captured in camera footage between 6:36 pm and 7 pm, the phenomenon accompanied an incandescent lava dome, shedding fresh material from rockfalls and short pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), known locally as "uson", down the Bonga Gully.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) maintains Alert Level 3, prohibiting entry into the 6-km Permanent Danger Zone amid fears of hazardous eruptions.
This heightened activity follows a sharp escalation in unrest.
PHIVOLCS recorded over 130 rockfall events in the past 24 hours, driven by lava dome growth and increasing magma pressure, with patterns resembling but surpassing the 2023 episode due to notable ground deformation.
Since January 1, a total of 346 rockfalls and four volcanic earthquakes have been logged, with incandescent debris cascading down southern slopes, signaling early magmatic intrusion.
The volcano's eastern and southeastern flanks remain inflated since mid-2024, heightening collapse risks.
Local communities face mounting concerns.
While no immediate eruptions are predicted, the glow and PDCs underscore potential lava flows and ashfall threats to nearby towns. cebudailynews.
Authorities urge evacuations from danger zones, echoing Mayon's destructive history, like the 1814 eruption that devastated villages.
Monitoring continues around the clock, with aviation advisories expanded to ensure safety.
