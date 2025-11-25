Top 10 countries with most active volcanoes

Indonesia — by far the leader, i.e. Mount Merapi and Kelut on Java

Japan — many volcanoes across its islands, including Mt. Aso and Sakurajima

United States — especially in Alaska, Hawaii, and the Cascades

Russia — particularly in the Kamchatka Peninsula and the Kurils

Chile — many volcanoes (i.e. Villarrica and Lascar) in the Andes

Papua New Guinea — several active volcanoes like Manam and Karkar.

Ecuador — including Cotopaxi, Sangay, Tungurahua, and others

Iceland — well-known ones like Hekla, Katla, Grímsvötn, and Krafla

Tonga — Active volcanoes include Tofua, Fonualei and Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai