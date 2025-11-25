GOLD/FOREX
Top 10 countries with most active volcanoes

Here's a rundown of top 10 countries with the most historically active volcanoes

In this photo released by the Afar Government Communication Bureau, ash billows from an eruption of the long-dormant Hayli Gubbi Volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region.
AP

The world’s most volcanically active countries host hundreds of volcanoes that have erupted during the last 12,000 years, shaping both landscapes and communities.

According to the Global Volcanism Program, volcanoes are not only distributed across mainland territories but also include various overseas regions.

The current ranking reflects data as of December 2022 and highlights the diversity and concentration of volcanism by country.

Here’s a list of the top 10 countries with the most historically active volcanoes (i.e., volcanoes that have erupted in recorded history):

  1. Indonesia — by far the leader, i.e. Mount Merapi and Kelut on Java

  2. Japan — many volcanoes across its islands, including Mt. Aso and Sakurajima

  3. United States — especially in Alaska, Hawaii, and the Cascades

  4. Russia — particularly in the Kamchatka Peninsula and the Kurils

  5. Chile — many volcanoes (i.e. Villarrica and Lascar) in the Andes

  6. Papua New Guinea several active volcanoes like Manam and Karkar.

  7. Ecuador — including CotopaxiSangay, Tungurahua, and others

  8. Iceland — well-known ones like Hekla, Katla, Grímsvötn, and Krafla

  9. Tonga — Active volcanoes include Tofua, Fonualei and Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai

  10. Philippines — several active volcanoes like Mayon, Taal and Kanlaon

Certain countries, especially in the so-called "Ring of Fire", have many known Holocene volcanoes, which are not necessarily active in the last 12,000 years.

Top 10 countries with the most volcanoes

The United States stands out with the highest number of Holocene volcanoes, with 162. These are spread across regions such as Alaska, Hawaii, and US island territories.

Japan and Indonesia follow with 122 and 120 volcanoes respectively, reflecting substantial volcanic belts through the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

Russia claims 117 volcanoes, particularly concentrated in the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Chile, known for its chain of Andean volcanoes, ranks fifth with 91.

iopia, lying within the East African Rift, has 53 volcanoes — Africa’s largest tally.

Papua New Guinea records 46, while the Philippines and Mexico report 38 and 37 respectively, marking significant activity in Southeast Asia and Central America.

Geographic distribution, volcanic activity

Iceland, famous for its frequent eruptions, possesses 35 volcanoes.

Other notable countries in the top 15 include Argentina (35), Ecuador (35), Canada (24), New Zealand (24), and Guatemala (23).

This distribution underscores the intersection of tectonic boundaries and hotspots responsible for increased volcanic activity around the globe.

Implications and volcanic hazards

These volcanoes are closely monitored due to their potential hazards—eruptions can disrupt air travel, agriculture, and pose threats to local populations, according to Global Volcanism Program.

Regions like Indonesia and Japan experience regular activity, leading to advanced volcano monitoring and disaster preparedness systems. The diversity in volcanic landscapes also holds geological and ecological significance.

