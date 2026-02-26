GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Philippines: Kanlaon volcano makes explosive eruption, shoots ash plume 2,500 metres above the crater

Incandescent fragments and pyroclastic flows mark Kanlaon's latest eruption

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mount Kanlaon, a volcano in central Philippines, erupted late on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.
Mount Kanlaon, a volcano in central Philippines, erupted late on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.
Peter Guanzon

Manila: The Philippines' Kanlaon Volcano made an explosive eruption at around 7:04pm on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026

The explosive eruption of the volcano, located on Negros Island in the central Philippines, lasted approximately two minutes, as recorded by seismic and infrasound instruments, according to the latest update from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The eruption generated a dense ash plume rising about 2,500 meters above the summit crater, which then drifted southwest.

Incandescent ballistic fragments rained around the crater, while pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) descended the eastern and southeastern upper slopes, reaching up to 2 kilometers from the summit.

Ash emission

Continuous ash emission followed the explosive phase and was ongoing as of the advisory.

This marks the latest in a series of eruptive episodes, following a similar moderately explosive eruption exactly one week earlier on February 19, 2026.

PHIVOLCS is actively assessing monitoring parameters over the next 24 hours and may adjust the volcano's status accordingly.

Kanlaon remains at Alert Level 2 (Moderate Level of Unrest) on PHIVOLCS's 0-5 scale.

This indicates heightened unrest with the potential for further short-lived explosive activity, ash emissions, or similar events.

The public is strictly prohibited from entering the 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) around the crater.

Experts cite risks from sudden explosions, ballistic projectiles, PDCs, ashfall, rockfalls, and lahars during heavy rain.

Authorities urge residents in nearby areas to prepare for possible ashfall, monitor official updates, and follow local government advisories for safety.

No casualties or major damage have been reported from the February 26 event so far, but vigilance remains critical amid this period of persistent activity.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah announces two-day closure of key exit

Sharjah announces two-day closure of key exit

1m read
Sharjah Municipality announces temporary park closure

Sharjah Municipality announces temporary park closure

1m read
Dense fog blankets Dubai skyline

UAE warns of fog and low horizontal visibility

1m read
Ramadan dates move every year

These countries will start Ramadan on Thursday

1m read