Philippines: Kanlaon volcano makes explosive eruption, shoots ash plume 2,500 metres above the crater

Incandescent fragments and pyroclastic flows mark Kanlaon's latest eruption
Manila: The Philippines' Kanlaon Volcano made an explosive eruption at around 7:04pm on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026
The explosive eruption of the volcano, located on Negros Island in the central Philippines, lasted approximately two minutes, as recorded by seismic and infrasound instruments, according to the latest update from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).
The eruption generated a dense ash plume rising about 2,500 meters above the summit crater, which then drifted southwest.
Incandescent ballistic fragments rained around the crater, while pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) descended the eastern and southeastern upper slopes, reaching up to 2 kilometers from the summit.
Continuous ash emission followed the explosive phase and was ongoing as of the advisory.
This marks the latest in a series of eruptive episodes, following a similar moderately explosive eruption exactly one week earlier on February 19, 2026.
PHIVOLCS is actively assessing monitoring parameters over the next 24 hours and may adjust the volcano's status accordingly.
Kanlaon remains at Alert Level 2 (Moderate Level of Unrest) on PHIVOLCS's 0-5 scale.
This indicates heightened unrest with the potential for further short-lived explosive activity, ash emissions, or similar events.
The public is strictly prohibited from entering the 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) around the crater.
Experts cite risks from sudden explosions, ballistic projectiles, PDCs, ashfall, rockfalls, and lahars during heavy rain.
Authorities urge residents in nearby areas to prepare for possible ashfall, monitor official updates, and follow local government advisories for safety.
No casualties or major damage have been reported from the February 26 event so far, but vigilance remains critical amid this period of persistent activity.