Perseid meteor shower set for peak this week under moonless skies

New moon sets stage for one of the clearest Perseid shows in years
The annual Perseid meteor shower, one of the most reliable and spectacular displays in the night sky, is expected to reach its peak on the night of Wednesday into early Thursday (August 12-13, 2026), offering skywatchers particularly favorable conditions this year.
A new moon will leave the heavens nearly free of interfering light, allowing fainter meteors to stand out more clearly against the darkness.
Under clear, dark skies away from city lights, observers may see dozens of meteors per hour, with rates potentially approaching 50 to 100 in ideal locations, according to forecasts from AccuWeather and other astronomy sources.
The Perseids, produced by debris from Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, are active from mid-July through late August.
Their peak typically falls around mid-August, when Earth passes through the densest part of the comet’s dusty trail.
In 2026, the maximum is predicted for the night of Aug. 12–13, with the highest activity often occurring in the hours after midnight through the predawn period, when the shower’s radiant — in the constellation Perseus — climbs highest in the sky.
"The timing is perfect this year,” AccuWeather noted in a post on Sunday, pointing to the new moon’s minimal light pollution as a key advantage.
The post, shared at 6 pm GMT (10 pm GST), linked to a detailed forecast highlighting the improved visibility.
Perseid meteors are known for their speed and brightness; many leave glowing trails that linger briefly.
While the shower is visible across much of the Northern Hemisphere, the best views come from locations with dark skies and a clear view of the northeastern horizon after nightfall.
Experts recommend allowing eyes to adjust to the darkness for at least 20–30 minutes, lying back comfortably, and scanning a wide swath of sky rather than focusing on one point.
No special equipment is needed — binoculars or telescopes can actually limit the field of view.Weather will play a decisive role. Clear skies are essential, and forecasts in the days leading up to the peak should help determine local prospects.
The nights immediately before and after the peak may also deliver solid numbers under the continuing dark-moon conditions.
For many, the 2026 Perseids represent one of the better opportunities in recent years to enjoy a classic summer meteor display without the usual lunar interference.