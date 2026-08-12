Miss Palestine 2026 launches ‘Beauty beyond borders’ competition for women in Palestine and the diaspora: Here's how to apply for the pageant

“Miss Palestine is more than a title. It is a platform for Palestinian women to be seen, heard and supported, to represent our identity with confidence, share their talents with the world and create impact beyond the stage,” said Ayoub.

For Ayoub, pageantry is ultimately a vehicle rather than an end in itself. She says she initially imagined a very different future, having considered careers including writing, law and academia, but came to see beauty competitions as a possible platform for advocacy and representation.

“Maybe I had the courage to go first, but so many other Palestinian women have the courage, talent, beauty, and dreams to be here too,” she says. “I’m more than a beauty queen; I’m paving the way for many Miss Palestines to come.”

Ayoub, who is based in Dubai and also spends time in Ramallah and Amman, describes herself as part of the Palestinian diaspora. She says living outside Palestine does not diminish her connection to it.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.