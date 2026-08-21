Nick Jonas got iced out of Frozen after bombing Kristoff audition — he still won’t let it go: ‘Better to cast me’

Nick Jonas reveals he bombed his Frozen Kristoff audition and missed the role
Nick Jonas has bombed plenty of auditions in his day. This is the only one that ended in a blizzard.
Turns out Nick Jonas once tried to book a ticket into Arendelle, and had to let it go (the jokes keep coming, it's hard, you try it).
The Jonas Brother spilled the frosty tea to Frozen royalty Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad on the Hey Jonas! podcast Aug. 18, revealing he auditioned for Kristoff, and walked away with nothing but cold feet.
"Funny story I didn't realise I would be sharing today until this moment," Nick told the room, flanked by brothers Kevin and Joe. "I auditioned for Frozen. For Kristoff. I went in and they said, 'Are you going to be singing today?' I said, 'Oh, I don't know.'"
Reader, he did not know there was singing involved. In a twist of fate, nobody had warned him that Kristoff gets a solo, and Nick found out live, on the spot, in the room.
"I said, 'No one told me,'" the 33-year-old — dad to daughter Malti, 4, with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas — remembered. "'OK, can you play something from, I don't know, some musical theatre song.'"
By his own admission, Nick didn't rise to the occasion, he avalanched.
"I bombed the audition," he confessed.
But even a blizzard has a silver lining: Josh Gad, ever the hype man, decided Nick's chemistry with Kristen made up for whatever happened to his singing voice that day. "You have such better chemistry with Kristen than Groff," Josh joked, nominating Nick for a role recast nobody asked for.
Nick, naturally, was not about to let that compliment go. "I love Jonathan Groff but I do think it would've been better to cast me," he quipped. "This feels authentic."
And despite getting frozen out of the franchise, Nick never let the rejection thaw his fandom. When the movie hit theaters in 2013, the Jonas house was all in, no petty popcorn boycotts required.
"Huge fans in our house," he said. "I didn't spite watch it, I really didn't."
Verdict: Kristoff's loss was our comedy gain. Some doors close so puns can open.