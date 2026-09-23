Who is Dinesh Thakkar? 12th-pass Angel One founder buys Rs 711 crore Juhu tower

The developer described the transaction as India’s largest single residential unit deal
Dinesh Thakkar, founder, chairman and managing director of Angel One, has made headlines after agreeing to buy an entire luxury residential tower in Mumbai’s Juhu for approximately Rs711 crore.
Embassy Developments has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thakkar for the sale of the tower at its ultra-luxury Embassy Terrazza project on Juhu Tara Road. The developer described the transaction as India’s largest single residential unit deal.
The residence comprises a ground-plus-seven-storey tower with a RERA carpet area of about 63,000 square feet. Thakkar has named the residence ‘Angelus’ and plans to make it his family home.
Thakkar was born in Mumbai’s Mulund and comes from a business family involved in textile trading. He studied science at Kishinchand Chellaram College in Mumbai but did not complete a conventional higher-education programme.
In an interview, Thakkar described leaving his studies after Class 12 as one of the biggest risks he had taken. He said he was confident he could build a business without formal higher education.
He initially joined his family’s textile business before moving into the stock market. After experiencing early losses, he entered the brokerage business and founded what became Angel One in 1996. The company says Thakkar wanted to build a brokerage firm focused on transparency, technology and customer service.
Over the years, Angel One has evolved into a major digital financial services and stockbroking platform in India, with Thakkar continuing as its chairman and managing director.
The Embassy Terrazza development spans more than two acres and has about 50 residences across five towers. The project has an estimated gross development value of more than Rs3,000 crore.
Thakkar said privacy, spaciousness and sea views were among his priorities when searching for a new home in Mumbai.
The Rs711 crore transaction gives him an entire residential tower rather than a single apartment, making it one of the largest disclosed residential property purchases in India.
With inputs from Agencies