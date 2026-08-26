Priyanka Chopra's Reset in trouble as Orlando Bloom exits days before shoot, makers hunt for replacement

Priyanka Chopra weighs in on shortlist as Reset’s future hangs in balance
Priyanka Chopra's upcoming Hollywood thriller Reset is facing an ironic twist of fate, the project itself may need one. Orlando Bloom, who was set to co-star alongside Chopra and also serve as an executive producer, has reportedly walked away from the film just before cameras were due to roll. What prompted his sudden departure remains unclear.
Penned by Jordan Rawlins, the survival thriller follows a woman who regains consciousness deep in the wilderness with zero memory of how she ended up there. Stranded and disoriented, she has no option but to place her trust in a mysterious man she encounters, one whose true intentions remain uncertain throughout. Bloom had been cast as this enigmatic figure before exiting the project.
According to TMZ, the production team is already scouting replacements, with a shortlist of three actors reportedly in contention. Chopra is expected to weigh in on the final casting call. That said, the film's future hangs somewhat in the balance — Bloom's global recognition, combined with Chopra's own star power, had been central to the strategy for locking down international distribution for the indie venture, making his exit a real setback.
Filmmaker Matt Smukler had previously spoken about what drew him to casting the two together, telling Deadline earlier this year that he wanted a duo capable of blending tension and desire in a way that felt seamless, and that Chopra and Bloom delivered exactly that kind of magnetic, layered dynamic.
Apart from the uncertainty surrounding Reset, Chopra has a packed slate ahead. She will star in Nicholas Stoller's upcoming comedy Judgment Day, sharing screen space with Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, and Regina Hall. On the Indian side, she's set to portray painter Amrita Sher-Gil in Mira Nair's biographical drama Amri, and will also feature in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, joining Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the ensemble.
Her recent Hollywood run has included the romantic comedy Love Again (2023), the Russo Brothers' spy series Citadel, the 2025 action film Heads of State, and The Bluff, a Prime Video thriller she both starred in and produced through her banner Purple Pebble Pictures.