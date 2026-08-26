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Priyanka Chopra's Reset in trouble as Orlando Bloom exits days before shoot, makers hunt for replacement

Priyanka Chopra weighs in on shortlist as Reset’s future hangs in balance

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Penned by Jordan Rawlins, the survival thriller follows a woman who regains consciousness deep in the wilderness with zero memory of how she ended up there.
Penned by Jordan Rawlins, the survival thriller follows a woman who regains consciousness deep in the wilderness with zero memory of how she ended up there.
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Priyanka Chopra's upcoming Hollywood thriller Reset is facing an ironic twist of fate, the project itself may need one. Orlando Bloom, who was set to co-star alongside Chopra and also serve as an executive producer, has reportedly walked away from the film just before cameras were due to roll. What prompted his sudden departure remains unclear.

What Reset was about

Penned by Jordan Rawlins, the survival thriller follows a woman who regains consciousness deep in the wilderness with zero memory of how she ended up there. Stranded and disoriented, she has no option but to place her trust in a mysterious man she encounters, one whose true intentions remain uncertain throughout. Bloom had been cast as this enigmatic figure before exiting the project.

Search for a new lead underway

According to TMZ, the production team is already scouting replacements, with a shortlist of three actors reportedly in contention. Chopra is expected to weigh in on the final casting call. That said, the film's future hangs somewhat in the balance — Bloom's global recognition, combined with Chopra's own star power, had been central to the strategy for locking down international distribution for the indie venture, making his exit a real setback.

Filmmaker Matt Smukler had previously spoken about what drew him to casting the two together, telling Deadline earlier this year that he wanted a duo capable of blending tension and desire in a way that felt seamless, and that Chopra and Bloom delivered exactly that kind of magnetic, layered dynamic.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra

Apart from the uncertainty surrounding Reset, Chopra has a packed slate ahead. She will star in Nicholas Stoller's upcoming comedy Judgment Day, sharing screen space with Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, and Regina Hall. On the Indian side, she's set to portray painter Amrita Sher-Gil in Mira Nair's biographical drama Amri, and will also feature in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, joining Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the ensemble.

Her recent Hollywood run has included the romantic comedy Love Again (2023), the Russo Brothers' spy series Citadel, the 2025 action film Heads of State, and The Bluff, a Prime Video thriller she both starred in and produced through her banner Purple Pebble Pictures.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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