In some places, A.R. Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam echoes through the crowds, the familiar patriotic notes taking on a new meaning amid the anger and frustration. A video of the crowds singing in the Delhi heat, Vande Mataram has gone viral. New Delhi folk-metal band Bloodywood also joined the crowds at Jantar Mantar earlier this week, with Karan Katiyar and Raoul Kerr making an appearance. The band has built much of its identity around music that confronts social and political issues. Enough said.