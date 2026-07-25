Stories are crafted around each one of them, some of them delving into eye-rolling clichés, of course. Avianus has issues with the blacksmith he’s working with and seems to set off the legacy of ‘You’re not my dad’, which will be carried forth by his Hollywood descendants. Yet, after many more such trite dialogues, punctuated by Vesuvius erupting in the background, Avianus rushes to save his mother.