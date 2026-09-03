Cancer or fibroids: When does a woman need her uterus removed — and when can it be saved? UAE doctors explain

Heavy menstrual bleeding should never lead automatically to hysterectomy. The first step is establishing why the bleeding is happening. First of all, as May Chalhoub, a licensed clinical dietitian at Valeo Health explains, abnormal or heavy bleeding gets written off as 'just my hormones' far too often, when it can also signal fibroids, polyps, or something that needs urgent investigation. "Persistent pelvic pain gets normalized as "hormonal cramping" when it may point to endometriosis or an ovarian cyst that needs imaging," she says.