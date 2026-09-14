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Nafisa Ali reveals Stage 4 cancer has spread to liver surface, begins targeted therapy: 'Fighting the good fight'

Nafisa Ali documents hospital journey, thanks supporters for their strength

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Nafisa Ali has been sharing her hospital journey.
Nafisa Ali has been sharing her hospital journey.

Nafisa Ali has continued to update fans on her ongoing treatment for ovarian cancer, sharing the latest development on her Instagram account over the weekend.

On Sunday, the 69-year-old actor posted a photo from a hospital bed, where she was seen with an IV line. In her caption, she said her treatment protocol had changed following recent scans, which showed the cancer had progressed with new deposits on the surface of her liver. She noted she had been started on targeted therapy and thanked her followers for their continued support." My treatment protocol has changed and now I have been put on a Targeted Therapy… fighting the good fight. Thank you for always keeping my support energy strong,” wrote Nafisa in the caption. “In very simple terms, the PET/CT suggests that the ovarian/peritoneal cancer has progressed, with new deposits on the surface of the liver,” she added.

Several people commented on the post with messages of support, including designer Farah Khan Ali, who wrote encouraging words for Nafisa. Farah also responded to another commenter who mentioned being in a similar stage of treatment.

Background

Nafisa was first diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in 2018 and has been undergoing treatment since, based in Goa. In an earlier interview with Screen, she spoke about how the diagnosis affected her financially and emotionally, and described it as a shift from advocating for broader causes to focusing on her own health. She has also spoken about wanting to continue speaking publicly about her experience. . “Cancer is something that tears families apart. It tears your financial balance apart. It is the scariest journey that I have ever been on because earlier, I could fight for the world. Now, I’m fighting for my life," she had told SCREEN.

Recent work

Nafisa has continued to take on acting roles periodically since her diagnosis. In 2022, she appeared in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier this year, she featured in Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy's Max, Min & Meowzaki, opposite Nasser.

Padmakumar has said Nafisa was initially unsure about taking the role, citing concerns about remembering her lines after time away from acting a trait that, coincidentally, her character in the film also shares. He has since spoken positively about working with her on set.

Nafisa made her acting debut in Shyam Benegal's Junoon (1979) and later appeared in films including Anurag Basu's Life in a… Metro (2007).

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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