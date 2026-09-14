Nafisa Ali reveals Stage 4 cancer has spread to liver surface, begins targeted therapy: 'Fighting the good fight'

Nafisa was first diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in 2018 and has been undergoing treatment since, based in Goa. In an earlier interview with Screen, she spoke about how the diagnosis affected her financially and emotionally, and described it as a shift from advocating for broader causes to focusing on her own health. She has also spoken about wanting to continue speaking publicly about her experience. . “Cancer is something that tears families apart. It tears your financial balance apart. It is the scariest journey that I have ever been on because earlier, I could fight for the world. Now, I’m fighting for my life," she had told SCREEN.