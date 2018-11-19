Veteran actress Nafisa Ali is suffering from peritoneal, ovarian cancer and says her children are the reason for her to get better through her struggle to overcome the disease.
Ali on Sunday took to her Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself along with her children — Armana, Pia and Ajit — as well as her grandchildren.
“Happy Birthday my darling Pia and my children are my reason to get better through my cancer struggle and overcome. It is just going to take its own course with peritoneal and ovarian cancer,” she captioned the image.
The 61-year-old on Saturday took to the photo-sharing website and shared a photograph of herself along with former Congress party president Sonia Gandhi. In the post, the Major Saab actress announced that she is suffering from “stage 3 cancer”.
“Just met my precious friend who wished me luck and to get well from my just diagnosed stage 3 cancer,” she had captioned the image.
Ali has also worked in films such as Junoon, Bewafaa, Life In A... Metro and Yamla Pagla Deewana.