Dr Shrivastav explained: “PCOS is a metabolic disease that is very closely related to diabetes. Both these conditions have a very similar mode of genesis – they both start off with something called insulin resistance, which means that the woman’s body is not able to control its blood sugar with the normal levels of insulin. So, she starts making more insulin, and at high levels, her sugar levels become normal. But the high insulin level has a bad impact on the ovary – it causes the production of more male hormones. This male hormone is responsible for the symptoms of acne, increased hair growth, and stops the development of eggs in the ovary, which is why women see irregular menstrual cycles. This is how insulin resistance can impact fertility.”