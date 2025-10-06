4/8

Manisha Koirala: When she was diagnosed with an advanced stage of ovarian cancer. Refusing to be cowed down, the Saudagar star underwent surgery and chemotherapy. “She knew exactly what chemo combination to give me, and she stood by that,” Manisha was quoted as saying by a Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center blog. “I was responding well to the treatment, but I was gripped by fear. There was one time that I broke down and said, ‘I can’t take it anymore,’ and Dr. Makker actually sat on the floor with me and held my hand, saying, ‘You’re doing so well.’ It really encouraged me during sad and depressed moments,” she added, while speaking of her time at MSKCC. The cancer went into remission in 2013. In 2018, she published a book about her journey, called Healed. Today, she is not only a presence on the big screen, she is also an advocate for early detection.

