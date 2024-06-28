Indian television actress Hina Khan revealed on Friday that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

The 36-year-old actress took to her social media to discuss her health battles and promised her fans that she's "truly committed to overcoming the disease".

"Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease," she wrote.

She promised her fans that she aims to get stronger, but said it's been a challenging time.

The actress, who has featured in popular TV shows including 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' also urged her fans to give her privacy.

"I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings and love. Love, Hina," she wrote.