Abu Dhabi names three Centres of Excellence for breast cancer treatment

Early breast cancer screening in the emirate has increased by 85% over the past year
Three Abu Dhabi hospitals have been designated as Centres of Excellence for breast cancer care, as early screening rates in the emirate increased by 85% over the past year.
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) named Burjeel Cancer Institute at Burjeel Medical City, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and SEHA Tawam Hospital as Oncology Centres of Excellence for Breast Cancer.
The designation recognises hospitals that meet DoH standards for specialised care, covering diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and support for patients after treatment.
Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women in the UAE, making early detection an important part of improving treatment outcomes.
Burjeel Cancer Institute was recognised for services including its One-Step Breast Clinic, where consultation, imaging, biopsy, pathology review and treatment planning can be completed within 24 hours.
The hospital also provides contrast-enhanced mammography, advanced radiation treatment and breast surgery, as well as a mobile mammography programme across the UAE.
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was recognised for treating complex breast cancer cases through teams involving specialists from different medical fields.
Its services include robotic and endoscopic breast surgery, breast reconstruction, PET imaging, MRI-guided biopsy and clinical trials.
The hospital also operates what it says is the UAE’s only AI-powered adaptive radiation therapy system with real-time daily treatment replanning.
SEHA Tawam Hospital in Al Ain serves as a national and regional referral centre for complex and advanced breast cancer cases.
It was also the first facility in the UAE to receive international accreditation as a breast cancer centre through the National Accreditation Programme for Breast Centres.
Its technology includes the Brevera Breast Biopsy System, AI-supported contrast-enhanced digital mammography, CyberKnife and RapidArc radiation treatments.
Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, said the designation aims to give patients greater access to specialised services while encouraging healthcare providers to continue improving the quality of care.
DoH evaluates Centres of Excellence using several indicators, including clinical outcomes, patient experience, safety, quality of medical services, staff skills, research and medical education.
The facilities must also meet minimum standards set by the department before receiving the designation.