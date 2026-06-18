DoH said research activity across the centres has increased by 200% since 2023
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) announced that its designated Centres of Excellence have provided specialised care to more than 3,000 complex medical cases since their launch in 2023, helping strengthen healthcare services across the emirate.
The centres have also supported 17 clinical trials, introduced four specialised training programmes for healthcare professionals and earned eight international accreditations.
The achievements recently received recognition through the Strategic Impact Initiative Award as part of the Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Government Performance.
The Centres of Excellence focus on several advanced medical fields, including adult and paediatric heart care, stroke treatment, burn care, stem cell transplantation and multi-organ transplantation.
According to DoH, the centres have helped 1,664 families receive specialised treatment within Abu Dhabi, reducing the need for patients to travel abroad for medical care. The department said this contributed to a 60 per cent reduction in overseas treatment cases.
The centres have introduced a range of advanced medical procedures supported by modern technologies and artificial intelligence.
Among the procedures performed were lung transplants, robot-assisted dual kidney transplants and minimally invasive treatments for aneurysms. Specialists also carried out complex heart surgeries for children using endoscopic techniques without the need for open-heart surgery.
The centres have also adopted gene therapies for some thalassemia patients, helping reduce their reliance on regular blood transfusions. In burn care, advanced skin grafting and imaging technologies have supported better recovery outcomes.
DoH said research activity across the Centres of Excellence has increased by 200 per cent since 2023.
The centres have supported 17 clinical studies and launched four specialised training programmes aimed at developing healthcare talent and strengthening medical expertise in the UAE.
Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said the centres play an important role in improving healthcare services and patient outcomes.
“The Centres of Excellence reflect our commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services through innovation, research and specialised expertise. They continue to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for advanced healthcare,” she said.
The Centres of Excellence are healthcare facilities designated by DoH based on strict standards covering clinical outcomes, patient safety, quality of care, patient experience, employee engagement, education and research programmes.
The department said the centres will continue to provide patients in Abu Dhabi and beyond with access to specialised healthcare services that meet international standards.