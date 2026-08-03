American Hospital Dubai performs life-saving, rare surgery on premature baby

American Hospital Dubai performed a rare, life-saving multi-stage surgical procedure and treatment on a premature baby born with an extremely rare congenital urinary tract abnormality. The complex surgery and treatment protocol reaffirms American Hospital Dubai’s leadership in advancing the frontiers of paediatric surgical excellence in the UAE and the region.

The baby, born at 35 weeks and weighing just 2.3kg, was diagnosed at birth with severe swelling of both kidneys (bilateral hydronephrosis) caused by a blocked urinary tract. An extremely rare urinary tract condition, it prevents normal passing of urine, and if undiagnosed and untreated, can lead to permanent kidney damage. The newborn also had dangerously high sodium levels due to impaired kidney function, requiring immediate specialist care.

The infant was transferred to American Hospital Dubai’s state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where he was first stabilised. Subsequently, Dr Ahmad Alsweed, Consultant Paediatric Surgeon at American Hospital Dubai, cleared the infant’s urinary tract obstruction by inserting a urinary catheter to remove the blockage. Meanwhile, American Hospital Dubai’s neonatologists, Dr Sridhar M. Ramaiah, Consultant Neonatologist and Dr Osama Hamud, Consultant Neonatologist, with the help of the hospital’s NICU team, corrected the baby’s electrolyte imbalance, which helped to enhance the infant’s kidney function.

Additionally, American Hospital Dubai’s multidisciplinary team conducted further investigations to determine the cause of the blockage. On day 12 after birth, the baby underwent a specialised imaging procedure known as a Voiding Cystourethrogram (VCUG), an advanced diagnostic test - not widely available in many hospitals across Dubai – that takes an X-ray of the bladder and urethra while the patient is urinating to detect abnormalities in the urethra. The urethra connects the urinary bladder to the external organ for the excretion of urine.

The investigation revealed an anterior urethral valve (AUV), a rare congenital condition in which a fold of tissue at the end of the urethra pushes upward, obstructing the free flow of urine from the body. As a result, urine backs up, causing a build-up and complications. AUV is estimated to occur in only one in every 150,000 to 250,000 births.

Following the AUV diagnosis, Dr Alsweed performed a minimally invasive procedure called cystoscopy, in which a tiny camera is inserted through the urinary tract to precisely visualise the valve and, using a laser, excise the extra fold of tissue, thereby completely clearing the obstruction without the need for open surgery.

After a further 11 days in the NICU under the care of neonatal consultants Dr Ramaiah and Dr Hamud, the baby was discharged on day 24 in excellent health. He was feeding well, passing urine with a normal stream, and had normal kidney function.

American Hospital Dubai’s world-class paediatric team, together with its renowned NICU expertise, successfully performed the highly complex AUV surgery, demonstrating how early diagnosis, advanced neonatal intensive care, state-of-the-art imaging, and minimally invasive pediatric surgical excellence can transform the outlook for babies born with rare and complex congenital conditions.

American Hospital Dubai is the among the leading private healthcare entities providing comprehensive paediatric services, a Pediatric Intensive Care Centre, and a tertiary-level Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Dr Alsweed said, “We are delighted with the infant’s progress. It is a proud moment for our teams and a testament to our multidisciplinary approach, expertise in diagnosing and treating complex diseases, and our dedication.

“American Hospital Dubai is committed to delivering the highest-quality healthcare, ensuring our patients have the most satisfying journey back to health.”