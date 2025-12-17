GOLD/FOREX
Free cancer screenings for Emiratis over 40 launched at American Hospital Dubai

Early detection at heart of initiative, leveraging AI and advanced technologies

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali (centre), Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, with other dignitaries at the event.
American Hospital Dubai has launched a new preventive healthcare initiative, ‘Stay Well After Forty’, offering free cancer screenings for Emirati citizens aged 40 and above, the hospital announced.

The programme provides early detection screenings for lung, prostate, breast and cervical cancers, using advanced medical technologies and artificial intelligence. The initiative aligns with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and is being implemented in cooperation with the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Focus on early cancer detection

Senior hospital officials said the initiative aims to strengthen preventive healthcare and reduce cancer-related complications through early diagnosis and timely treatment.
Dr Heidar Arjomand, Group Chief Medical Officer and Consultant Interventional, Endovascular and Structural Cardiologist at American Hospital Dubai, said early detection remains the most effective tool in improving cancer outcomes.

“Many cancers become life-threatening because they are detected late, often after spreading to other parts of the body,” Dr Arjomand said.

Multidisciplinary care

“When cancer is identified at an early stage, treatment is simpler, outcomes are significantly better and complications can be prevented.”

He noted that the hospital’s multidisciplinary model – combining subspecialised radiology, advanced imaging and clinical expertise across departments – enables accurate diagnosis and faster intervention.

“Our major focus is on screenings and awareness. Imaging plays a critical role in detecting cancer early and avoiding complex, late-stage care,” he said.

‘Prioritise preventive health’

Bader Al Awadhi, Chief Human Resources Officer, People Innovation and Impact Department, said the initiative encourages citizens to prioritise their health.

“After the age of 40, there are significant changes in the body,” Al Awadhi said. “These free screenings help minimise cancer risks and prevent serious illness later on. Citizens can simply call and book appointments for the tests.”

He added that the programme reflects the hospital’s commitment to supporting national health directives and promoting long-term well-being among Emirati communities.

