Man arrested after viral video shows clash with woman police officer

Footage appears to show officer slap him before he strikes back during Patna confrontation
A roadside confrontation between a female police officer and a young man in Patna has gone viral after a video appeared to show the officer slapping him before he struck her back.
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man following the September 30 incident and are searching for two others allegedly involved in the confrontation.
The incident happened in Patna’s Kankarbagh area and involved a team from Bihar Police’s women’s safety patrol, popularly known as “Police Didi”.
According to police, the officers were on patrol when three young men allegedly made inappropriate remarks towards them.
A confrontation followed.
Video circulating online shows Sub-Inspector Priyanka Anand confronting one of the men.
During the exchange, the officer appears to slap him.
The man then appears to strike back, prompting other officers to intervene.
The footage spread rapidly across social media, drawing attention to both the alleged behaviour of the men and the officer’s actions during the confrontation.
Police subsequently identified and arrested one of the men, aged 22.
Authorities said efforts were underway to locate two other people allegedly involved.
Police have registered a case and are investigating the full circumstances surrounding the confrontation.
The viral footage captures only part of the incident, and investigators are examining what happened before and during the recorded exchange.