CCTV captured the alleged abduction, but the woman said she left with the man willingly
A 19-year-old woman allegedly taken away from outside her home in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain has appeared in a video claiming that she left with the man voluntarily and that the couple had married, adding a twist to a kidnapping case being investigated by police.
The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Lalbai-Phoolbai area under the Jiwajiganj police station limits. According to the woman’s family, she was outside her home when two men arrived in a black car without a number plate and allegedly took her away.
CCTV footage captured the incident. The footage shows a man getting out of the car and approaching the woman before she is taken towards the vehicle. Family members and others appear to intervene, but the woman is eventually taken away in the car.
Police registered a kidnapping case following the family’s complaint and began searching for the woman and the men involved. One of the men was identified as Dhruv Kumawat, a resident of Ujjain’s Urdupura area. Police teams were also working to trace the car and examine CCTV footage from surrounding areas.
The case took an unexpected turn when a video featuring the woman and Kumawat surfaced on social media.
In the video, the woman says she went with him of her own free will and denies being forcibly abducted. She says she had been in contact with him for several years. Kumawat also claims that the two left together willingly and had married.
The couple appealed to their families not to put pressure on them and said they would appear before police or a court within a few days.
The woman also addresses the moment captured on CCTV, saying her sister had held her hand as she was getting into the car and that Kumawat pulled her towards the vehicle.
Despite the video, police have continued investigating the kidnapping complaint. Ujjain police said the full circumstances would become clear only after the woman is located and her statement is formally recorded before the competent authority.
Police are also examining the CCTV footage and the videos that surfaced afterwards as part of the investigation.
The case therefore remains under investigation, with the conflicting accounts — the family’s allegation of abduction and the woman’s subsequent claim that she left voluntarily — yet to be fully reconciled.