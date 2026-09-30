The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Lalbai-Phoolbai area under the Jiwajiganj police station limits. According to the woman’s family, she was outside her home when two men arrived in a black car without a number plate and allegedly took her away.

In the video, the woman says she went with him of her own free will and denies being forcibly abducted. She says she had been in contact with him for several years. Kumawat also claims that the two left together willingly and had married.

CCTV footage captured the incident. The footage shows a man getting out of the car and approaching the woman before she is taken towards the vehicle. Family members and others appear to intervene, but the woman is eventually taken away in the car.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.