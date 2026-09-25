GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Kanpur murder twist: Husband arrested after wife spent weeks in jail

Police allege Subrat planned his father’s killing and framed his wife Shalu for the crime

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kanpur businessman Vineet Minocha, whose murder investigation took a dramatic turn after police arrested his son.
Kanpur businessman Vineet Minocha, whose murder investigation took a dramatic turn after police arrested his son.

A murder investigation in the northern Indian city of Kanpur has taken a dramatic turn after police arrested the husband of a woman who had spent nearly three weeks in jail over the killing of her father-in-law.

Subrat Minocha was arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of his father, pharmaceutical businessman Vineet Minocha. Police allege that Subrat planned the killing and instructed the alleged attackers to frame his wife, Shalu, for the crime.

The development came nearly three weeks after Shalu was arrested and accused of hiring two men to kill Vineet. Her family had maintained that she was innocent and had repeatedly sought a fair investigation.

“We always believed Shalu was innocent, but we never expected Subrat could be involved,” her elder brother, Dheeraj Arora, told The Indian Express.

Murder investigation

Vineet, a pharmaceutical businessman, was found dead at his apartment in Kanpur’s Kalyanpur area on September 6. Police said he had suffered 26 stab wounds.

Investigators initially arrested Shalu and two men, Vishal Gautam and Raj Kishore. Vishal, a former employee at Vineet’s pharmacy, had allegedly told police that Shalu hired him for Rs6 lakh to carry out the killing.

Shalu denied the allegation

The investigation changed direction during police questioning, when investigators confronted Subrat with the other accused. Police said Vishal subsequently alleged that it was Subrat who had hired him and instructed him to blame Shalu if they were caught.

Police are also examining call records, CCTV footage and other electronic and circumstantial evidence. One report said investigators found frequent contact between Subrat and Vishal before the killing.

Wife's role being re-examined

Police have said they will re-examine Shalu’s alleged involvement before moving to have her cleared in the case. However, officers have stressed that she has not yet received a formal clean chit and that her role will ultimately depend on the evidence and court proceedings.

Shalu, 30, married Subrat in 2020 in an arranged marriage and moved to Kanpur after the wedding, according to her family. Their five-year-old son is now staying with her brother, Dheeraj.

The case remains under investigation, with police continuing to verify the competing accounts and the evidence surrounding Vineet’s killing.

 With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Surgeon dies 15 days after collapsing during surgery

Surgeon dies 15 days after collapsing during surgery

1m read
Four people have been held over the alleged gang rape and murder of a teenage girl in Delhi.

Three minors held over rape, murder of Delhi teen

2m read
File photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows ex-Speaker of the House Martin Romualdez (R) during the State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Manila. Romualdez stepped down as Congress speaker in September amid the probe into fake flood-control projects which has kicked up public anger.

Manila: Jail ordered for Romualdez over ₱7.4B plunder

4m read
Shalu Minocha, 30, and her father-in-law, pharmaceutical businessman Vineet Minocha, 63. Police allege Shalu hired a former family employee and another man to kill Vineet.

CCTV row turns deadly as Kanpur woman held in murder

1m read