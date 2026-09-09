CCTV row turns deadly as Kanpur woman held over father-in-law’s murder

Woman accused of hiring killers over CCTV surveillance at home
Police in Kanpur have arrested a woman accused of orchestrating the murder of her father-in-law after tensions over CCTV surveillance, household finances and restrictions at home.
Shalu Minocha, 30, allegedly hired a former family employee and another man to kill 63-year-old pharmaceutical businessman Vineet Minocha at his apartment in Kalyanpur, police said. Investigators allege she was unhappy with her father-in-law’s control over household spending and objected strongly after he installed four CCTV cameras inside the home. She reportedly felt the cameras compromised her privacy.
Police said the alleged plot was set in motion after Shalu contacted former employee Vishal Gautam. Some reports said she allegedly agreed to pay him for carrying out the killing, while investigators are continuing to establish the exact financial arrangement.
The original plan, according to investigators, was reportedly to suffocate Vineet with a pillow and make his death appear to be a heart attack. However, the plan changed when the alleged attackers confronted him, and he was stabbed 26 times.
Shalu and her husband, Subrat, had reportedly gone to a party with their child that night. They returned in the early hours and found Vineet dead inside the apartment.
Police initially examined the possibility of robbery but found no valuables missing, shifting the investigation towards a personal dispute. CCTV footage, questioning of suspects and call records subsequently led investigators towards the alleged conspiracy.
Police are also investigating whether Subrat had any knowledge of the alleged plan. Shalu remains in custody as the investigation continues.
With inputs from Agencies