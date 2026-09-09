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CCTV row turns deadly as Kanpur woman held over father-in-law’s murder

Woman accused of hiring killers over CCTV surveillance at home

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Shalu Minocha, 30, and her father-in-law, pharmaceutical businessman Vineet Minocha, 63. Police allege Shalu hired a former family employee and another man to kill Vineet.
Shalu Minocha, 30, and her father-in-law, pharmaceutical businessman Vineet Minocha, 63. Police allege Shalu hired a former family employee and another man to kill Vineet.

Police in Kanpur have arrested a woman accused of orchestrating the murder of her father-in-law after tensions over CCTV surveillance, household finances and restrictions at home.

Shalu Minocha, 30, allegedly hired a former family employee and another man to kill 63-year-old pharmaceutical businessman Vineet Minocha at his apartment in Kalyanpur, police said. Investigators allege she was unhappy with her father-in-law’s control over household spending and objected strongly after he installed four CCTV cameras inside the home. She reportedly felt the cameras compromised her privacy.

Police said the alleged plot was set in motion after Shalu contacted former employee Vishal Gautam. Some reports said she allegedly agreed to pay him for carrying out the killing, while investigators are continuing to establish the exact financial arrangement.

The original plan, according to investigators, was reportedly to suffocate Vineet with a pillow and make his death appear to be a heart attack. However, the plan changed when the alleged attackers confronted him, and he was stabbed 26 times.

Shalu and her husband, Subrat, had reportedly gone to a party with their child that night. They returned in the early hours and found Vineet dead inside the apartment.

Police initially examined the possibility of robbery but found no valuables missing, shifting the investigation towards a personal dispute. CCTV footage, questioning of suspects and call records subsequently led investigators towards the alleged conspiracy.

Police are also investigating whether Subrat had any knowledge of the alleged plan. Shalu remains in custody as the investigation continues.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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