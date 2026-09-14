Watch: Chain-snatchers target elderly couple — then a bystander charges in

The elderly couple were returning home on a scooter and were reportedly only about 100 metres from their house when two men on a motorcycle approached them.

As the couple struggled with the attackers, the pillion rider allegedly produced what was later described as a fake pistol and threatened them before grabbing the woman’s chain.

The dramatic CCTV footage — from the initial attack on the couple to the intervention by residents and the pursuit of one of the suspects — has since been widely shared online.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.