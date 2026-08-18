Bengaluru woman killed husband with lover, strangled son who witnessed crime: Police

The case came to light on Monday morning when Harini called the police control room at around 7am and reported that her husband and son were lying motionless on a bed.

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old Bengaluru woman has been arrested over the deaths of her husband and four-year-old son, with police investigating whether the child was killed because he witnessed his father’s murder, the Times of India reported.

Blood stains were traced at the scene, while clothes allegedly bearing blood marks appeared to have been washed and put out to dry, according to the report.

Police suspect that after the killings, Abhinandan’s body was placed over his son’s in an apparent attempt to make investigators believe the father had killed the child before dying himself.

Harini had reportedly left their home about three months earlier, leaving behind a letter. Their families kept the matter private in the hope that the couple would reconcile, according to investigators.

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