Detained for deportation, pregnant woman finds unexpected help from Bengaluru police

Officers arrange prenatal care and escort mother and nine-day-old newborn to West Bengal
When Bengaluru police detained a 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman for allegedly living illegally in India, they expected the case to follow the usual deportation process. But officers soon discovered that she was eight months pregnant.
What followed was an unusual few weeks in which women police personnel accompanied Asma Khatoon for medical examinations, arranged necessities for her pregnancy and helped care for her newborn before mother and baby began their journey towards Bangladesh, The Indian Express reported.
Khatoon, wife of Rabibul Badsha, was detained on July 17 under “Operation Mukta” after police allegedly found her living illegally within the limits of Parappana Agrahara police station in Bengaluru.
She was produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which directed that she be placed in a special ward at a detention facility.
But her advanced pregnancy meant officers handling the case also had to take responsibility for ensuring that she received regular medical care.
Sub-Inspector Kalavathi of Parappana Agrahara police station was assigned to oversee Khatoon’s welfare.
Kalavathi, who was herself six months pregnant, told The Indian Express that officers regularly took Khatoon to government hospitals for scans and check-ups and ensured that she had the necessities she required.
“As she was in her eighth month of pregnancy, we would take her to government hospitals for regular scans and check-ups,” Kalavathi said.
Women police personnel also took turns attending to Khatoon while she remained in the special ward.
“Every day, one of us would be with her. The women constables and officers would take turns and make sure she was taken care of,” Kalavathi told the newspaper.
On August 24, Khatoon went into labour.
Woman Police Constable Chandrakala accompanied her to Ghosh Hospital in Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar, where Khatoon gave birth to her second daughter.
Police also learnt during the hospital visit that Khatoon had contracted chickenpox.
She remained in hospital until August 28. Police continued to arrange necessities for the mother and newborn following the delivery.
The next challenge was arranging the deportation journey with a newborn baby.
Khatoon also has a four-year-old daughter, and the authorities had to coordinate arrangements for the family to be taken to Malda in West Bengal as part of the process for their eventual return to Bangladesh.
Because the baby was just nine days old, police made additional arrangements for the journey.
A woman head constable, Sheela, was assigned to accompany Khatoon and help care for the newborn during the train journey.
Police arranged food and clothing as well as clothes for the baby before the group left Bengaluru on August 30.
Sub-Inspector Mahesh K of Begur police station, who was part of the escort team, said particular attention was paid to the newborn during the journey.
“The baby was taken care of separately,” he told The Indian Express.
Police said the mother and baby reached Malda safely and were handed over to West Bengal Police.