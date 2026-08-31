The image has since attracted thousands of likes and comments
Former India pacer Javagal Srinath has once again won praise from cricket fans for his simple and understated lifestyle after a photograph of him travelling on the Bengaluru Metro went viral on social media.
The picture shows Srinath standing in a corner of a metro coach with a trolley bag in his hand. Dressed in a sky-blue shirt tucked into denim jeans and semi-formal brown leather brogues, the former cricketer appears relaxed as he goes about his journey.
The image has since attracted thousands of likes and comments, with fans admiring Srinath for choosing public transport despite his stature in Indian cricket.
Several social media users also claimed that Srinath has often been spotted around Bengaluru going about his daily routine without a large entourage.
One user recalled seeing the former pacer running on the roads of Bengaluru a few years ago.
“Many sharing this pic of Javagal Srinath travelling in Metro and wondering how simple he is. Yes, this guy is simple,” the user wrote. “I noticed while he was running two or three times on the road a few years ago. At that time social media was not powerful.”
Srinath has long been admired for his humility, both during and after his playing career. He is currently an ICC match referee and remains one of India’s most successful fast bowlers.
The Karnataka pacer represented India in 67 Tests between 1991 and 2002, claiming 236 wickets at an average of 30.49. His Test record includes 10 five-wicket hauls, one 10-wicket match haul and best figures of 8/86. He is India’s 10th-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.
Srinath also played 229 ODIs for India and picked up 315 wickets at an average of 28.08. He recorded three five-wicket hauls in the format, with best figures of 5/23.