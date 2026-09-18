Some customers arrived hours before stores opened, with reports of buyers waiting overnight to be among the first to get their hands on the new models. The launch-day crowds came despite customers having several options to order the phones online and have them delivered to their homes.

For many Apple enthusiasts, launch day was about more than simply receiving a phone. Being among the first customers, experiencing the store launch, and getting the device directly from an Apple Store have become part of the annual iPhone release ritual. Reports from this year’s launch showed that customers travelled from other parts of India and arrived early to secure their phones.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.