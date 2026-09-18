'We got here at 3am': Dubai shoppers spend the night waiting for iPhone 18 Pro Max

Pre-orders, long lines and big bills mark iPhone 18 Pro Max launch in Dubai
DUBAI: Some Apple fans started their iPhone 18 shopping spree before sunrise, with shoppers arriving at Dubai Mall as early as 3am to be among the first to get their hands on Apple’s latest flagship phones.
“I got here at 3am. We were waiting at the parking lot in Dubai Mall the whole night,” said Dubai residents Mohammad and Mal, who planned an all-nighter ahead of the launch.
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale in stores across the UAE on Thursday, September 18, with the initial in-store purchases limited to customers who had pre-ordered the devices.
The queue inside Dubai Mall began forming at around 7am, while several customers said they had been waiting outside the mall since about 5am.
Among shoppers, the iPhone 18 Pro Max in Burgundy emerged as the most sought-after model, with several customers leaving the store carrying multiple devices for relatives and friends.
Mohammad Shaka, who was first in line to buy the new iPhone, has made a habit of being among the first customers. He was also the first person to buy the iPhone 17 in Dubai last year.
Asked how he manages to secure the first spot, Shaka said: “I always make sure I pre-order immediately when it’s announced, but my friends help me out and I have a few tricks I don’t want to reveal.”
This year, he bought three iPhone 18 Pro Max devices for his family, including models in Glacier and Burgundy.
For some shoppers, the launch meant a significantly bigger bill.
Amin, a Dubai resident, spent almost Dh40,000 on several iPhone 18 Pro Max devices, all in Burgundy, with storage capacities ranging from 256GB to 512GB.
“I actually upgraded from an iPhone 12. It was outdated and the camera for this phone is more impressive,” he said.
Another Dubai resident, Abdul, bought seven phones for family and friends, spending between Dh60,000 and Dh70,000.
“Some of my friends will pay me back for the amount. I actually have two phones, an iPhone 17 and 12, but I don’t trade them in because I’m unsure of the value,” he said.
The launch also drew younger Apple fans. Hamdan, a Dubai school student, skipped school to attend the launch with his uncle Fazrul.
“I love Apple products, so this is exciting. I want to get the iPhone 18 Pro Max in Burgundy, and my uncle and I are buying for friends and family,” he said.
For others, the launch marked a switch back to Apple.
Hastim Dolwani, an Indian student studying at a Dubai university, said he had previously used an iPhone before switching to Samsung.
“I actually used an iPhone before this and decided to change to Samsung, but this phone doesn’t suit me. I’ve been here since 5am and I’m going to get the Burgundy iPhone 18 Pro Max,” he said.
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are Apple’s latest premium smartphones, with the Pro Max positioned as the larger flagship model. The new range has attracted particular attention from UAE buyers over colour, storage and camera upgrades, with the first wave of customers now getting their devices after pre-orders opened last week.