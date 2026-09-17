Burgundy iPhone 18 Pro Max leads UAE demand as shoppers spend but stay cautious
Dubai: As UAE shoppers line up to collect their pre-ordered iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on September 18, retailers are already getting a read on where the demand lies and the early picture is mixed. Buyers are still willing to pay up for Apple's most expensive models, but many are also weighing trade-in deals and installment plans more carefully than before.
It's shaping up to be a reshuffled year for Apple. The Pro models have jumped the queue, with the standard iPhone 18 not landing until later in 2027. Apple has also unveiled its first foldable, the iPhone Duo, arriving in the UAE on October 23 and this launch marks the first major iPhone rollout under new CEO John Ternus, adding extra intrigue to an already eventful lineup.
So what are UAE shoppers actually buying and how does this year's demand stack up against last year's?
Ashish Panjabi, COO of Jacky's Retail, told Gulf News that the iPhone 18 Pro Max is seeing the strongest demand in the UAE, with Burgundy proving particularly popular.
“Based on current pre-order enquiries, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is seeing the strongest demand in the UAE, with 256GB the most popular storage option. Burgundy is clearly the preferred colour, much as orange was for the iPhone 17 range last year. Buyers often choose the new signature colour because it makes the latest model immediately recognisable,” Panjabi told Gulf News.
Based on current pre-order enquiries, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is seeing the strongest demand in the UAE, with 256GB the most popular storage option. Burgundy is clearly the preferred colour, much as orange was for the iPhone 17 range last year. Buyers often choose the new signature colour because it makes the latest model immediately recognisable.
While retailers report strong interest, Panjabi said customers appear to be taking a more considered approach this year, particularly as prices rise and another major iPhone launch approaches.
“Higher prices are prompting more customers to explore trade-in options, while some early adopters who might normally choose the iPhone 18 Pro are waiting to see the iPhone Duo when it launches next month,” he noted.
Panjabi also expects supply to be more constrained during the first few months, which could make waiting times an important factor in what shoppers eventually buy. “This could extend waiting times and potentially influence which model customers eventually choose.”
Apple does not publish official iPhone pre-order numbers, making it difficult to measure UAE demand precisely against last year's launch. However, another major UAE retailer said its early demand is broadly comparable with the previous generation.
A Jumbo Electronics spokesperson, who asked not to be named, told Gulf News that demand for the iPhone 18 Pro models in the UAE is currently at almost the same level as the iPhone 17 models at the same stage last year.
“Looking at our own pre-order data and customer interest, we are seeing demand broadly in line with the iPhone 17 Pro range at the same stage of pre-orders last year. Burgundy is currently seeing strong customer interest,” they said.
With the Pro models starting at Dh5,099 in the UAE and the Pro Max at Dh5,499, retailers are also using trade-in schemes, instalment plans and guaranteed buybacks to make upgrading more affordable.
“For customers upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 17 models, we are offering an additional Dh100 trade-in benefit. Customers can also opt for zero per cent EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment) for up to 24 months. We are also offering a 70 per cent guaranteed buyback programme with a Dh129 sign-up fee. These options give customers different ways to manage the cost of upgrading, including through trade-in offers, instalment plans and buyback programmes," the Jumbo Electronics spokesperson, said.
Apple itself is also offering trade-in credit in the UAE, with eligible customers able to receive between Dh540 and Dh3,260 towards an iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone Duo when trading in an iPhone 13 or newer model.
Customers are increasingly looking at different ways to manage the cost of upgrading to a new iPhone. We are seeing interest in options such as trade-ins, instalment plans and buyback programmes, which can help make upgrading more manageable for customers.Jumbo Electronics spokesperson
Nagham Hassan, market analyst at eToro, said it is still too early to determine whether the unusual launch schedule will have a significant impact on iPhone 18 Pro sales.
“The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max arrive in stores on September 18, and the difference from last year is availability: phones can be picked up in store with little to no delivery wait. That points to three possible explanations - Apple may simply have increased supply to meet demand, so there is no shortage. Buyers may be holding out for the iPhone Duo, which launches on October 23. Or some may be waiting for the 2027 anniversary iPhone.”
Each has a different effect on near-term sales. If better supply is the explanation, demand is fine and sales this year shouldn’t be affected. If customers are waiting for the Duo, there is no real effect on short-term sales, and Apple may ultimately even earn more, since the Duo costs more than a Pro. If they hold out for the 2027 release, then yes, it will hurt short-term sales.Nagham Hassan, market analyst at eToro
Each scenario could affect near-term sales differently, according to Hassan.
“If better supply is the explanation, demand is fine and sales this year shouldn’t be affected. If customers are waiting for the Duo, there is no real effect on short-term sales, and Apple may ultimately even earn more, since the Duo costs more than a Pro. If they hold out for the 2027 release, then yes, it will hurt short-term sales,” he said.