Before you swipe: Why that ‘easy’ EMI on an iPhone 18 Pro Max can be a red flag
Another year, another iPhone, and another couple of weeks of sadly checking your bank accounts and mumbling, 'Should I buy this on EMI?'
Yes well, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are arriving along with the Fold, with the prices potentially crossing over into Dh5500 territory, though nothing is confirmed as yet.
So back to the question: Should you buy the iPhone on EMI?
For people tempted to spread that cost through monthly instalments, a seemingly small EMI can make a very expensive phone feel surprisingly affordable. But before signing up, there is a more important question to ask, says Faizan Mandavia, Founder & Group CEO: "If I could not afford to buy this phone outright today, am I really in a position to afford it?"
He asserts that it can be a useful payment mechanism, but it should not become a way of disguising an unaffordable purchase. " Consumers, he argues, should look beyond the monthly instalment and consider the phone's total cost, their existing financial obligations, financing costs, and how long they realistically intend to keep the device.
A premium smartphone is ultimately a depreciating asset, so financing it over an extended period needs particular caution, says Mandavia.
The psychology of instalment payments makes a major difference to how consumers perceive cost.
Mandavia explains that EMIs change the way people process price: "Dh5,500 can feel like a significant expense, whereas 'Dh230 per month' feels relatively easy to absorb."
The danger, he says, lies in focusing on the monthly figure rather than the overall financial commitment. "The right question is therefore not 'Can I afford Dh230 a month?' but 'Can I comfortably commit the total amount without compromising my broader financial goals?'"
This is a crucial distinction: It matters most for people who already juggle several instalment plans, credit-card payments, or other recurring commitments.
A low advertised EMI doesn't necessarily mean the phone is the cheapest option to finance.
"Consumers should compare the total amount payable, not simply the advertised EMI," Mandavia says, recommending a close look at the cash price, down payment, interest or profit rate, processing fees, documentation or administration charges, late-payment penalties, early-settlement conditions, and any mandatory insurance or add-on products. "The best comparison is therefore: How much will this phone actually cost me from the first payment to the last?"
A '0% EMI' offer can sound like an obvious solution when buying an expensive smartphone, but the fine print still matters. "'0% EMI' does not automatically mean 'no additional cost under every circumstance,'" Mandavia says.
Consumers should confirm whether the 0% rate applies for the entire tenure, whether processing or administration fees apply, whether a down payment is required, and what happens if a payment is missed, as well as whether the financed price actually matches the genuine cash price. "The important principle is: never judge an EMI offer by the headline rate alone; understand the complete contractual cost."
The temptation with a premium phone is to stretch the repayment period to make the monthly payment easier, but Mandavia advises caution. "For a premium phone, 12 months is generally a more sensible financing horizon than stretching the commitment over several years, provided the monthly payment is affordable."
The reasoning is straightforward: Smartphones depreciate quickly, while the financial commitment continues regardless. "There is also a behavioural risk: you could still be paying for your previous phone when you are already tempted to upgrade to the next generation."
Being able to make an EMI payment every month doesn't necessarily mean the purchase is comfortably affordable. "The biggest warning sign is when the EMI is technically affordable but financially uncomfortable," Mandavia says.
Other red flags include relying on credit cards for everyday living expenses, having no emergency savings, regularly reaching the end of the month with little or no cash left, taking out another loan to manage existing commitments, or choosing a longer EMI tenure purely to make the monthly figure look smaller.
Another important warning sign is upgrading while the previous device is still being financed.
His bottom line: "Being able to make an EMI payment is not the same as being able to afford the purchase."
Personal finance content creator Kartik Iyer, known as Your Financial Wingman, has previously warned about the same psychological trap when discussing expensive iPhones. "The new iPhone costs over $1,500 — about 5,000 to 6,000 dirhams. For many, that's half a month's salary. Easy EMIs make it feel affordable, but in reality you're borrowing from tomorrow to pay for today. And let's be clear: a phone is not an asset. It loses value the moment you unbox it."
He added that most people who buy iPhones on EMI are the ones who can't afford them upfront. "That's the problem. If you aren't comfortably investing 5,000 dirhams a month into assets, you shouldn't spend the same amount on a liability."
Iyer's conclusion: Apple launches a new iPhone every year, and no one is obligated to fall for it every time, better to live for a few years like most people won't, so you can live the rest of your life like most people can't.
Dubai-based financial coach Jay Adrian Tolentino explained that instalments can feel convenient at first, but problems tend to emerge once the bills start piling up.
He urges consumers to be intentional about purchases, particularly on credit cards, because gadgets lose value fast: "Buying items that quickly lose value, like the latest gadgets, can become costly if you're borrowing to pay for them."
One behavioural trap at work here is anchoring bias — when consumers see a small monthly EMI, the brain tends to focus on affordability while tuning out the total cost.
That's what can make a Dh5,500-plus iPhone 18 Pro Max feel far less financially significant than it actually is.
EMIs aren't automatically bad. Tolentino notes that instalments can make sense for urgent purchases connected to work or business, provided the consumer can comfortably afford them, a view previously echoed by Christoph Koster, CEO of ruya, the UAE's first digital-first Islamic community bank, who had similarly noted that instalment products can help distribute large, necessary one-off expenses.
The concern arises when instalments instead make discretionary luxury purchases feel affordable. "EMIs can make sense for urgent, career- or business-related purchases, as long as you can comfortably afford them," Tolentino says.
There is no universal yes or no. If the monthly payment fits comfortably within your budget, you have emergency savings, your existing debts are under control, and the financing terms make sense, an EMI can be a payment mechanism rather than a financial problem.
But if the only reason the iPhone 18 Pro Max feels affordable is that its Dh5,500-plus price has been converted into a much smaller monthly number, that's a warning sign. As Mandavia puts it: "A premium smartphone should come after financial stability, not instead of it."