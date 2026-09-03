Personal finance content creator Kartik Iyer, known as Your Financial Wingman, has previously warned about the same psychological trap when discussing expensive iPhones. "The new iPhone costs over $1,500 — about 5,000 to 6,000 dirhams. For many, that's half a month's salary. Easy EMIs make it feel affordable, but in reality you're borrowing from tomorrow to pay for today. And let's be clear: a phone is not an asset. It loses value the moment you unbox it."