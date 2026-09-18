A histogram can help you understand exposure, focus peaking can show you exactly where the camera is focusing, and changing the aperture can alter the amount of light and depth in a shot. But you don't need to master every setting to enjoy having them. The instructive use of the variable aperture depends on what you are photographing. Reviews and testing have differed on how noticeable its benefits are in everyday situations, particularly for things such as group shots. In many circumstances, Apple's automatic processing will still make the decision for you.