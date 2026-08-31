Apple’s split-season iPhone strategy leaves only three premium choices this fall
For the first time, Apple is splitting its iPhone lineup across two seasons. According to reports, the standard iPhone 18 and the budget iPhone 18e have been pushed to spring 2027, alongside a second-generation iPhone Air. That means this September's event covers exactly three devices: the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple's first foldable, widely expected to be called the iPhone Fold.
In other words: if you don't want to spend at least four figures, Apple isn't launching a phone for you until next year. That reshapes the "which one should I buy" question, it's not four options, it's three, and they're all premium.
Who it's for: People upgrading from an older iPhone who want Apple's latest Pro-level performance and cameras without stepping up to the larger Pro Max.
Rumours point to a roughly 6.3-inch display, keeping the smaller Pro close to its current footprint. It's expected to share its key internals with the Pro Max, including the A20 Pro chip, which is rumoured to be Apple's first iPhone processor built on a 2nm process, and the company's new C2 modem, marking another step away from Qualcomm.
The camera could also get a significant upgrade. Reports point to a variable-aperture main camera, which would allow the lens to adjust how much light reaches the sensor. If it makes it into the final phone, the feature could improve low-light photography while giving users more control over depth of field. However, because this remains a rumour, the exact camera configuration is not confirmed.
Price is less certain. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099, while current iPhone 18 Pro estimates generally point to a higher starting price. Some reports put it around $1,249–$1,299, while GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu has forecast $1,349–$1,399 — potentially $250–$300 more than the current model. Pu has attributed the possible increase to higher costs for the 2nm chip, DRAM and NAND storage, amid strong demand for those components from the AI industry.
With Apple's final pricing still unknown, the Pro could end up being the middle ground in this year's lineup: less expensive and easier to handle than the Pro Max, but with much of the same core hardware.
Buy this if: you want top-tier performance and cameras but prioritise one-handed comfort and a smaller footprint over the Pro Max's larger display and battery.
Who it's for: People who want the biggest iPhone display and battery, and are willing to pay a premium for them.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to retain its 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display, while sharing the new A20 Pro chip with the smaller Pro model. Current reports also point to a larger battery, with MacRumors listing a capacity of around 5,567mAh in the US model, up from 5,088mAh in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The camera system is also expected to get a notable upgrade. Reports point to a variable-aperture main camera, which would give the lens more control over how much light reaches the sensor. However, there is some disagreement over whether that feature will be exclusive to the Pro Max or shared with the smaller Pro, so it's worth treating that detail as unconfirmed for now.
The front of the phone could look slightly different too. Multiple reports point to a smaller Dynamic Island, potentially enabled by moving some Face ID components under the display. That remains a rumour until Apple confirms the design.
Price is the biggest question mark. Current estimates vary considerably. IDC has suggested the Pro Max could start around $1,399, while GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu has forecast a steeper $1,449–$1,499 starting price — $250–$300 more than the $1,199 starting price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Other recent reports have been more conservative, with Tom's Guide citing estimates around $1,299, illustrating just how uncertain the final price remains ahead of Apple's announcement.
The potential increase has been linked to rising component costs, including the new 2nm A20 Pro chip, memory and storage. Earlier reporting also estimated that moving from 3nm to 2nm could add around $35 to the cost of Apple's application processor, although that figure is itself based on supply-chain estimates rather than an Apple-confirmed cost.
Buy this if: you want the biggest screen and battery Apple offers, don't mind a large phone and are comfortable with the possibility of a significant price increase. If you mainly want the new chip and camera upgrades without the extra size and cost, the smaller Pro could make more sense.
Who it's for: A relatively narrow group, people who genuinely want a book-style folding phone for multitasking, reading or split-screen work, and who are willing to pay a substantial premium for it.
Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to sit in a completely different price bracket from the Pro models. Current reports generally put the starting price at around $2,000, although estimates vary depending on the source and storage configuration. Macworld has put the expected range at $1,999–$2,399, while other reports have suggested higher-storage versions could push well beyond $2,000.
The hardware is expected to reflect the Fold's unusual form factor. Reports point to a 7.7–7.8-inch inner display and a 5.3–5.5-inch outer screen, essentially allowing the phone to open into a small tablet. It is also expected to use Apple's A20 chip, with reports pointing to 12GB of RAM and two 48MP rear cameras.
There could be some trade-offs, however. Current reports suggest Apple may use Touch ID instead of Face ID, while the foldable could also lack a dedicated telephoto camera. If those reports prove accurate, buyers would be giving up some features associated with Apple's conventional Pro models in exchange for the larger folding display.
The display itself could be one of the reasons for the high price. MacRumors has reported that Apple is prioritising a crease-free inner screen, with the company reportedly willing to accept higher costs to achieve it.
That gives the Fold a very specific proposition: You're not simply paying more for a more powerful iPhone. You're paying for an iPhone that can open into something closer to a small tablet.
And that distinction matters. If the folding screen is not the main reason you want the phone, the Pro or Pro Max could offer a more straightforward flagship experience without the Fold's expected price premium.
Two things worth knowing before you consider one:
Early interest appears limited. A CNET survey of around 2,600 U.S. adults, conducted by YouGov in August 2026, found that roughly three in four respondents had no interest in buying a foldable iPhone. Among those who were interested, the average amount they said they would pay was well below the rumoured $2,000-plus price.
Some flagship features could be missing. Current reports suggest the Fold may use Touch ID instead of Face ID and could skip a dedicated telephoto camera. Those details remain unconfirmed until Apple announces the device.
Buy this if: The folding screen itself is the reason you want a new phone — not a “nice to have”, but the actual point. If you simply want the most powerful or capable iPhone, the Pro and Pro Max may make a more straightforward case.
The iPhone 18 Pro is the middle-ground option: current rumours put it around $1,299, offering flagship-level performance and cameras in a smaller, easier-to-hold body. The Pro Max is harder to price, with estimates ranging from around $1,299 to $1,499 depending on the source. But if you want the biggest screen and battery in Apple's conventional iPhone lineup, it's still the model to watch.
The Fold sits in a category of its own, with reports pointing to a starting price of around $1,999 or more. Higher-storage versions could cost considerably more, making it a phone aimed less at people who simply want the best iPhone and more at those who specifically want a folding screen.
If your current phone is still working well, waiting a few weeks after launch for real-world reviews, confirmed pricing and final specifications is a sensible move — particularly with the Fold, where features such as Face ID and a dedicated telephoto camera remain unconfirmed.