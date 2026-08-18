iPhone 18 Pro Max: Apple stays quiet as leaks clash over size, colour and design — what’s actually coming?

Rumours build two iPhone 18 Pro Max models before Apple says anything
Apple has not confirmed a single detail about the iPhone 18 Pro Max. No press release, no teaser, no leak from Cupertino itself. And yet, months before the device is even expected to enter mass production in earnest, there are different versions of the phones, sourced from different leakers, built on different chains of 'trusted' tips, and disagreeing on something as basic as how thick the thing will be.
This is what iPhone rumour season has become: Not a trickle of hints ahead of a launch, but a parallel construction project.
Take one of the most basic physical questions you can ask about a phone: how big is it?
According to MacRumors, the iPhone 18 Pro could end up noticeably thicker and heavier than its predecessor. Supply-chain reports point to a body around 9mm thick, roughly a quarter-millimetre more than the iPhone 17 Pro, along with about seven extra grams of weight. Macworld, working with different sources, notes: Despite claims of a thicker chassis circulating online, the evidence it has reviewed does not point to a meaningful design change.
Colours tell a similar story of rumours gradually converging, then diverging again. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, whose Apple reporting has a strong track record, reported that Apple is testing a deep red finish for the Pro lineup. From there, the rumour mill produced several variations: purple, brown and burgundy, among others. Gurman later suggested that some of these reports could simply be different interpretations of the same red shade.
Other reports have pointed to light blue, dark cherry, dark grey and silver. A Chinese leaker has also claimed that black may not be offered this year, potentially marking a second consecutive year without the familiar Pro colour.
None of this is confirmed. All of it is already shaping what buyers expect to see in September.
One of the more unusual threads in this year's rumour cycle involves Jon Prosser.
In January 2026, Prosser resurfaced with claims about the iPhone 18 Pro's front camera. Specifically, he suggested that if Apple moves Face ID components under the display, as some supply-chain reports have indicated, the selfie camera could shift towards the corner of the screen rather than remaining centred.
The claims emerged while Prosser remains involved in an ongoing legal dispute with Apple over his reporting and the alleged acquisition and publication of confidential information.
It's an unusual dynamic even by tech-leak standards: someone at the centre of a legal dispute with Apple continues to report on the company's unreleased products, while readers continue to follow the claims. Whatever happens with the case, the appetite for Apple leaks clearly remains strong.
Step back, and the pattern across this entire cycle is consistent: no single leak is a leak of the finished phone. It's a leak of a chip roadmap, or a case manufacturer's mold, or a factory worker's aside, or a Weibo post about a "slightly transparent" section of ceramic shield on the back glass, a detail nobody has fully explained yet.
Apple is widely expected to move the Pro lineup to a 2-nanometer A20 chip and debut its own C2 modem, continuing its push away from Qualcomm hardware, and those claims come from sourcing with a strong track record. It's a description of the process. By the time Apple actually holds an event, the "reveal" for most people won't be information, it'll be confirmation, or correction, of a device the internet has already spent a year quietly building without them.
The bigger point is that pre-launch reporting is inherently incomplete.
By the time Apple eventually holds its launch event, the "reveal" for many people may not be entirely new information. Instead, it could be a confirmation, or correction, of a device the internet has spent months piecing together from scattered reports.