UAE-India travellers: Is it worth flying to Dubai to buy an iPhone 18 Pro?

Apple’s UAE prices are lower, but a trip for one phone can cost more than the price gap
Dubai: An iPhone 18 Pro costs substantially less at Apple’s UAE price than at its India price. That makes buying one in Dubai attractive for Indians who are visiting anyway. Whether it is worth booking a flight just for the phone is a different question.
Apple lists the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro at Dh5,099 in the UAE and ₹164,900 in India. The 256GB Pro Max costs Dh5,499 and ₹179,900 respectively. At an indicative September 24 exchange rate of ₹26.1268 to Dh1, the UAE prices equal about ₹133,221 for the Pro and ₹143,671 for the Pro Max. The initial gaps are ₹31,679 and ₹36,229. Your payment provider’s rate and charges could change the final amount.
That is the most an India-based buyer can save from the listed-price difference before accounting for travel and any applicable customs duty. If you were going to Dubai for work, a holiday or to see family, the flight is already part of your plans. If the phone is the reason for travelling, you need to recover the cost of that trip from a gap of roughly ₹32,000 to ₹36,000.
Take a buyer whose flights and other extra trip costs total ₹30,000. Before customs or payment charges, the remaining advantage would be about ₹1,700 on the Pro or ₹6,200 on the Pro Max. If those trip costs reached ₹40,000, buying either single phone would cost more overall than Apple’s listed India price.
These are illustrations, not quoted airfares. Your result depends on the city you fly from, dates, visa and accommodation needs, and whether you would have made the trip without the purchase.
Buying two phones increases the initial price difference, but it does not automatically make a shopping trip pay off. You must account for the value of both devices when returning to India. Indian customs allowances belong to individual passengers and cannot be pooled. The baggage rules also exclude goods brought for commercial purposes from personal effects.
India allows used personal effects needed for daily life to enter duty free. A traveller genuinely using a phone may fall under that provision, depending on the circumstances. Merely opening a new purchase or discarding its box does not automatically make it an exempt used personal effect.
If customs treats the phone as a new purchase, an eligible Indian resident or tourist of Indian origin arriving by air has a ₹75,000 general duty-free allowance. Duty applies to value above the available allowance. The baggage rate is 35 per cent basic customs duty; the 10 per cent personal-import tariff announced in India’s 2026 Budget is not the rate to use for this baggage calculation.
For one new phone assessed at the converted prices above, with the full ₹75,000 allowance unused, illustrative duty comes to about ₹20,400 for the Pro and ₹24,000 for the Pro Max. The saving against Apple’s India price would then fall to approximately ₹11,300 or ₹12,200, before travel or payment costs. Customs valuation and other purchases in your baggage can change the amount. Goods under the baggage tariff heading are exempt from the social welfare surcharge.
That leaves a practical distinction. If Dubai is already on your itinerary, compare the UAE price with the India price, then account for your payment costs and how customs treats your phone. If you are booking a trip for one iPhone, the flight can absorb much or all of the initial price gap; a duty assessment would narrow it further. Travellers carrying dutiable goods must declare them before entering the Green Channel.
Before buying, check one product difference as well. Apple says UAE iPhone 18 Pro models are eSIM only, while India models support a physical nano-SIM and eSIM. Apple also says warranty service options may be limited outside the country of purchase.