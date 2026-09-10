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iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro: Full comparison and UAE prices

Both new Pro models are eSIM-only in the UAE, with pre-orders opening 12 September

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Apple confirmed the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on 9 September
Apple confirmed the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on 9 September
Apple

Dubai: Apple confirmed the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on 9 September, and UAE pricing came in lower than most analysts had predicted. Here's how it stacks up against last year's model, in plain terms.

One thing to know first: there is no standard iPhone 18. Apple has delayed that model, along with the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2, to spring 2027. If you want a new iPhone this month, your choice is between a Pro model or the existing iPhone 17.

Price in the UAE

This is the headline surprise. Analysts had forecast increases of anywhere from Dh400 to over Dh1,000. What Apple actually announced was smaller.

The iPhone 17 Pro, 256GB, was priced at Dh4,699. The iPhone 18 Pro, 256GB, now starts at Dh5,099, a rise of Dh400.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, 256GB, was priced at Dh5,099. The iPhone 18 Pro Max, 256GB, now starts at Dh5,499, also a rise of Dh400.

That's roughly an 8 per cent increase on both models, in line with a typical year-on-year rise rather than the sharper jump many had expected. Storage goes up to 2TB on the Pro Max for buyers who want it.

Pre-orders open in the UAE on Saturday 12 September, with phones arriving in stores on Friday 18 September.

What's new

Variable aperture camera. This is the single biggest change, and the iPhone 17 Pro doesn't have it at all. The main camera can now physically adjust its aperture, giving more control over depth of field and low-light performance, similar to how a proper camera lens works, rather than relying purely on software processing.

A20 Pro chip. Built on a 2-nanometre process, a meaningful jump from the previous generation's chip, with a vapour chamber reported to be three times larger, translating to up to 40 per cent better performance when the phone is under sustained load, such as gaming or video editing for extended periods.

C2 modem. Apple's next-generation cellular modem, replacing the chip used in the 17 Pro. In the UAE specifically, both new Pro models are eSIM-only, with no physical SIM tray, a change worth knowing before you buy if you rely on a physical SIM.

Battery life. Up to 45 hours of video playback on the Pro Max, an improvement attributed to the larger battery capacity that comes with the new internal design.

Smaller Dynamic Island. A modest cosmetic refinement to the cutout at the top of the screen.

Photo authenticity tools. A new feature called Reference Image uses the main camera sensor to generate an unalterable reference copy of a photo through Apple's Private Cloud Compute, viewable alongside the actual photograph, intended to verify whether an image has been edited or altered afterward.

Video and audio upgrades. Time-lapse video now supports 4K with Dolby Vision HDR, and Audio Mix has been updated to better isolate voices from background music or noise.

What's stayed the same

The physical design and screen sizes carry over from the iPhone 17 Pro largely unchanged. If you're upgrading primarily for a new look, this isn't that year, the changes here are almost entirely internal.

Is it worth upgrading from the iPhone 17 Pro?

For most iPhone 17 Pro owners, probably not, unless the variable aperture camera specifically appeals to you, or you're someone who pushes the chip hard through gaming, video editing or similar sustained tasks. A one-year jump rarely justifies the cost on its own.

If you're coming from an iPhone 15 Pro or older, the case is considerably stronger. Two or three years of camera, chip and battery improvements stack up to a genuinely noticeable difference in daily use.

If you don't need a Pro

The iPhone 17, non-Pro, remains on sale at Dh3,399 and was well reviewed. For anyone who doesn't need the camera or performance upgrades the Pro models bring, it's the more sensible buy this month, and considerably cheaper.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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