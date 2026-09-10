Two passport-style foldables, one design vision, two very different ecosystems
Dubai: Two new foldable smartphones have launched just days apart, and their similarities have already caught the attention of tech experts and social media users.
Apple unveiled its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, on September 9, while Xiaomi officially launched its Xiaomi 18 Fold in China on September 7.
While the two phones come from very different smartphone ecosystems, both are moving towards a similar idea - a foldable device with a compact, passport-style design that opens into a much larger screen.
The iPhone Duo is Apple's most expensive iPhone yet, with the 256GB model priced from $1,999, which is Dh8,499 in the UAE.
Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo are set to open on October 16, with the phone going on sale on October 23 as part of a global launch.
The Xiaomi 18 Fold, meanwhile, is currently available only in China. Pre-orders are already open, with sales beginning on September 10 at 10am China time.
In China, the Xiaomi 18 Fold starts at ¥10,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version – roughly Dh6,019. However, Xiaomi has not yet announced whether the 18 Fold will receive an international launch, so there is currently no official UAE price.
The biggest similarity is arguably the overall concept.
The Xiaomi 18 Fold opens to reveal a 7.58-inch inner display, while the iPhone Duo has a 7.6-inch folding display.
Both also have outer screens measuring around 5.4 inches, meaning you can use the phone normally when it is closed and unfold it when you want a larger screen.
The two phones are also designed so content can transition more naturally between the outer and inner displays, rather than feeling like you are switching between two completely different screens.
There is one noticeable difference when it comes to weight. The Xiaomi 18 Fold weighs 219 grams, while the iPhone Duo is heavier at 254 grams.
The two phones also take very different approaches to photography.
The Xiaomi 18 Fold features a 200MP Leica triple-camera system, including a 200MP main camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera.
The iPhone Duo instead has a 48MP Dual Fusion rear camera system, with a 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultra-wide camera that also works for macro photography.
Apple is also making use of the foldable design itself. The iPhone Duo can display a live camera preview on its outer screen, allowing subjects to see how they are framed while the rear cameras are being used.
Apple has placed a strong emphasis on making the iPhone Duo durable, using a Grade 5 titanium frame, Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and Ceramic Shield on the back. It also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
Xiaomi's foldable uses a 7000-series aluminium alloy frame and Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0, with its hinge designed to offer additional protection to the folding display.
For everyday users, the key takeaway is that both manufacturers are trying to address one of the biggest concerns around foldables: whether a large folding screen can withstand regular use.
On paper, the two phones may look surprisingly similar in concept, but they are targeting different markets for now.
The iPhone Duo is heading to the UAE and other international markets, while the Xiaomi 18 Fold remains limited to China with no confirmed global launch.
The more interesting comparison may therefore be what happens if Xiaomi eventually brings its foldable to international markets. For now, Apple's first foldable has a clear head start outside China – but Xiaomi's latest device shows that Apple is not the only company betting on the passport-sized foldable phone.