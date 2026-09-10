Samsung waited years for Apple's foldable — then came the trolling

Galaxy maker welcomes Dh8,499 iPhone Duo with jokes about Apple 'reheating' its ideas
Samsung has been waiting a long time for this moment.
Apple finally unveiled its first foldable iPhone on Wednesday, entering a smartphone category Samsung has competed in since 2019.
Samsung's response?
Welcome to the party. And prepare to be roasted.
As Apple unveiled the $1,999 iPhone Duo, Samsung Mobile US published a stream of sarcastic posts apparently aimed at its longtime rival.
One was particularly direct.
"Let us know when you're done reheating our leftovers."
Another read: "Was it exciting? No. Did it happen? Yes."
Samsung also used the hashtag #ItsTimeToSwitch.
Samsung is leaning so heavily into the timing for a reason.
Samsung launched its first Galaxy Fold in 2019 and is now on its eighth generation of foldable smartphones. Apple, meanwhile, spent years on the sidelines while Samsung and other manufacturers developed folding devices.
That changed with the iPhone Duo.
Despite Samsung's jokes about Apple "reheating" its ideas, the two flagship foldables have some notable differences.
Both open to a 7.6-inch display, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8 is thinner and slightly cheaper. It measures 4.5mm when open and 9.7mm folded, compared with the Duo's 5.2mm and 11.3mm, respectively.
Samsung's current Fold starts at Dh7,199, making Apple's Dh8,499 entry more expensive.
Apple counters with up to 2TB of storage, versus 1TB for Samsung, and is bringing Apple Pencil support to the Duo.
Perhaps the biggest difference is experience: Samsung has had eight generations to refine its foldable hardware and software, while the Duo represents Apple's first attempt at the format.
The response isn't limited to a few jokes on X.
Reuters reports that Samsung has rolled out a broader advertising campaign welcoming Apple to the foldable category while simultaneously reminding consumers how long Samsung has been making such devices.
That includes advertising in major cities and marketing focused on the evolution of Samsung's foldable designs.
The timing makes sense.
Apple's arrival could be both a threat and an opportunity for Samsung.
Foldable phones remain a relatively small part of the overall smartphone market. An Apple device could introduce millions of consumers who have never seriously considered buying one to the form factor.
Analysts cited by Reuters estimate Apple could quickly capture around a quarter of the foldable market, compared with Samsung's roughly 38 per cent share.
That would suddenly put Apple within striking distance of a company that had years of head start.
Another twist shapes the rivalry.
Samsung is also part of the broader supply chain behind foldable display technology, meaning Apple's success could benefit parts of the South Korean company's business even as the two compete for smartphone buyers.
Being late to a product category is hardly new for Apple.
The company did not invent the MP3 player, smartphone, tablet or smartwatch. Its strategy has often been to enter an established category once it believes it can offer a sufficiently different experience.
The iPhone Duo follows that playbook.
Apple says its foldable offers the largest display ever on an iPhone, with iOS 27 adapted for the larger screen and multitasking.
Samsung's message is simpler.
We've been doing this for years.
And judging by its launch-day posts, it wasn't going to let Apple enter the foldable market quietly.