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Apple sets September 9 iPhone event — and its first foldable

Company's first folding phone could open to 7.8 inches and cost around $2,000 or more

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
3 MIN READ
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After years of rumours, Apple may finally challenge Samsung with an iPhone that folds.
After years of rumours, Apple may finally challenge Samsung with an iPhone that folds.
Apple

Apple has set September 9 for its biggest iPhone event of the year. Normally, that would mean a predictable round of faster chips, better cameras and new Apple Watches. This year could be very different: Apple may finally unveil an iPhone that folds open into a small tablet.

The event, carrying the tagline ‘Surprise and shine,’ will take place at Apple Park in California. It will also mark the first major product launch under new CEO John Ternus, who takes over from Tim Cook on September 1.

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Speculation around Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone intensified after the event was announced. The device would give Apple its first genuinely new iPhone form factor in years.

An iPhone that opens into an iPad-like screen

Apple has not officially confirmed the foldable iPhone, its specifications or even what it will be called.

But reports increasingly point towards a book-style device rather than a flip phone.

The phone is expected to have an outer screen of around 5.5 inches for normal use. Open it, and users could get a roughly 7.8-inch display, approaching the size of an iPad mini.

The wider internal screen would allow Apple to introduce iPad-like app layouts, giving apps more room when the device is unfolded. People who have reportedly handled early units have praised its pocketability, hinge and larger-screen software experience, according to reports citing Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The device has been referred to in reports as the iPhone Ultra, although Apple has not confirmed the name.

Apple's thinnest iPhone could come with compromises

Making a phone fold creates engineering problems that conventional iPhones don't have.

Reports suggest Apple's foldable could measure only around 4.5mm when unfolded, requiring the company to make some unusual hardware choices.

One could be the disappearance of Face ID.

Instead, Apple is reportedly preparing to use Touch ID built into the side button, similar to some iPads.

The camera system may also be simpler than Apple's Pro phones. Reports point towards two 48-megapixel rear cameras — a main and ultra-wide — without a dedicated telephoto camera.

That could stand out on a device expected to sit above the iPhone Pro Max in Apple's lineup.

Then there's the price

A folding iPhone is unlikely to be cheap.

Recent reports have placed its potential starting price at around $2,000, with some estimates suggesting configurations could reach $2,500 or more.

That would make it one of the most expensive iPhones Apple has ever sold.

But analysts believe Apple could still find millions of buyers.

IDC expects Apple to ship more than 10 million foldable iPhones in its first year and potentially account for around 40 per cent of global foldable shipments in 2027.

That matters because foldables remain a relatively small part of the smartphone business.

Samsung has spent years developing the category and currently dominates it. Apple's arrival could significantly expand consumer interest at a time when IDC expects overall smartphone shipments to decline sharply while foldable shipments grow.

What else could Apple launch?

The folding phone won't necessarily be the only one.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, although reports suggest they will be more conventional upgrades.

One unusual omission could be the standard iPhone 18. The Verge reports that Apple is expected to hold off on the regular model until 2027, when it could arrive alongside an iPhone 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air.

The September event could also bring the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, while new smart-home hardware, including Apple's long-rumoured home hub, could make an appearance.

Apple is also expected to announce release dates for iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate.

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